Mon Protocol Teams up With Pixelverse for Enhanced Web3 Gaming Experience

As Mon Protocol, an intermediary between blockchain and content publishing, takes a step forward by allying with Pixelverse, their collection becomes one of the key building blocks of this new concept of real estate on the digital asset scene.

Mon Protocol teams up with Pixelverse, strategic partnership kicks off

Mon Protocol, a publishing protocol for Web3 gaming protocols, has become the official partner of blockchain-based quest battler game Pixelverse. The partnership was confirmed by the two teams today, April 16, 2024.

Their combined efforts will be used to present canons available through the Pixelverse platform and raise interest in the Mon Protocol among a community of Web3 gaming enthusiasts.

The cooperation of Mon Protocol with Pixelverse makes it possible for the fan base of Pixelmon to grow enormously for its huge community of about 1.1 million customers.

Giulio Xiloyannis, CEO of Pixelmon and cofounder of Mon Protocol, is excited by the innovative impact of the new collaboration for the entire GameFi landscape:

As a browser-based quest battler, Pixelverse brings a new feeling into the market as the count of similar games is low. The fact that it is being used successfully in emerging countries is a good analogue, as it affirms the truth that mobile games like Axie's Infinity are winning quite many hearts, and Pixels.xyz gaming shows no sign of decreasing.

The symbolic world could be a unique design feature that will also offer an airdrop of TPZ tokens targeting metric holders of MON. This will be accomplished using ideas to come up with new ways for the community to interact and collect more tokens.

Optimized business models for blockchain gaming

Kirill Volgin, CEO of Pixelverse, believes that the collaboration of the two teams has unrivaled disruptive potential in the long term:

We last out on questers to see the revolutionary world of crypto currency, via the alluring basis. Besides, we collaborate with this firm, which is aligned to our ambitions to introduce individuals to cognitive and fun crypto experience.

This partnership of Pixelverse and Mon Protocol's virtual world is expected to act as an illustration of the blockchain games' business model.

Thus, these games have a chance of generating community capital for Mon Protocol and many similar opportunities for other like-minded platforms. The new game mode means that Pixelverse players might see a dramatic increase, and more potential users will jump into the Pixelverse Cyberpunk world.