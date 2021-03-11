ENG
Peter Schiff’s Son Goes 100% on Bitcoin, He Is “HODLing to Infinity or Bust”

Thu, 03/11/2021 - 07:49
Yuri Molchan
Bitcoin critic and gold bug Peter Schiff is criticizing his son for going all in on BTC and considers disinheriting him to prevent him from acquiring more Bitcoin
Vocal Bitcoin opponent, Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff, has taken to Twitter to talk about his son Spencer, who is a Bitcoin believer.

Schiff, Sr., seems to be disappointed by his son going all-in on Bitcoin and is joking about disinheriting him to prevent him from spending the inherited wealth on more "digital gold."

100 percent of Spencer Schiff's portfolio is now Bitcoin

Peter Schiff stated that before BTC plunged below the $50,000 level recently, his son Spencer went all-in on Bitcoin, even selling his silver stocks and converting his portfolio to holding only the world's biggest cryptocurrency.

Schiff has called Spencer "brainwashed" and complained that the majority of young investors are even more vulnerable to "Bitcoin propaganda," largely fueled by Crypto Twitter.

Schiff stated that his son Spencer is not going to sell back any of his Bitcoin, saying, “He's HODLing to infinity or bust.”

Jokes about having to disinherit Spencer

The Euro Pacific Capital CEO has jokingly assumed that he may have to cross his son's name out of the willotherwise Spencer will buy more Bitcoin with his wealth.

Schiff, Sr., also mentioned that Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has recently subscribed to Spencer's account, so Spencer may receive the verification tick sooner than Peter Schiff.

But at least the father consoles himself by having more followers than his son.

Peter Schiff understands Bitcoin but still slams it

In his recent tweet, Bitcoin influencer Anthony Pompliano stated that only a few understand that Bitcoin is valuablebecause Bitcoiners believe it to be so.

Peter Schiff responded that this is clear to him and is the problem with BTC, in his view. He reckons that when the current young Bitcoiners get older they will prefer gold even if Bitcoin is still around because they will have more knowledge and experience to see through the hype.

