Advertisement
AD

Peter Schiff: What Are Bitcoin ETF Buyers Investing In?

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Economist Peter Schiff ignited debate on true nature of Bitcoin following launch of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs
Thu, 11/01/2024 - 16:00
Peter Schiff: What Are Bitcoin ETF Buyers Investing In?
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Mohamed El-Erian's recent appearance on CNBC sparked a fresh wave of debate in the crypto community. 

The investor hailed the launch of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs as a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency's investment credentials. El-Erian also suggested that this development does little to cement Bitcoin's status as a real currency.

This nuanced take caught the attention of Bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff, who quickly turned to X to amplify this debate. "If Bitcoin isn't a digital currency, then what exactly are ETF buyers investing in?" Schiff pondered. 

Speculative casinos

Schiff's pointed question to investors into these new ETFs probes deeper into the heart of what Bitcoin really represents if it falls short of being a true digital currency.

In his latest comments, Schiff has been vocal in labeling the U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs as speculative tools rather than legitimate investment vehicles. 

Schiff, a long-time skeptic of Bitcoin, views the cryptocurrency as a failed digital currency, with its primary achievement lying in its speculative nature. 

According to Schiff, the approval and launch of these ETFs would serve as a gateway for a new wave of speculators, akin to casinos. 

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Jumps 11.4%, Here's How Whales Are Changing Game

His stance not only questions the intrinsic value of Bitcoin but also casts doubt on the regulatory framework overseen by institutions like the SEC, which he believes misguidedly endorses Bitcoin through the approval of these ETFs.

Bitcoin's Nirvana moment? 

The approval of Bitcoin spot ETFs has generated considerable hype, reflected in the total trading volume surpassing $1 billion. 

Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas commented on the potential cultural impact of a Bitcoin ETF potentially surpassing an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) climate ETF in popularity. 

He likened such an event to a significant moment in music history – when Nirvana's "Nevermind" album famously dethroned Michael Jackson's "Dangerous" in 1991.

#Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SEC Officially Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs, DOGE Shines as Elon Musk's X Prepares to Launch P2P Payments, Ripple Initiates Massive Buyback: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/01/11 16:02
SEC Officially Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs, DOGE Shines as Elon Musk's X Prepares to Launch P2P Payments, Ripple Initiates Massive Buyback: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Massive Bitcoin Chunks Sent to Coinbase, Community Expects BTC Sell-Off
2024/01/11 16:02
Massive Bitcoin Chunks Sent to Coinbase, Community Expects BTC Sell-Off
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Hottest Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat Achieves Bybit Listing: WIF Price up 100%
2024/01/11 16:02
Hottest Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat Achieves Bybit Listing: WIF Price up 100%
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

DePIN and DeWi Come to Sui in Groundbreaking Karrier One Partnership, Upcoming Token Launch
Codego Group Launches CodegoPay - An All-In-One Payment App with IBANs, Cards, and Crypto-EURO Conversions
Bitcoin Enegry Summit 2024: Energy Solutions and Sustainability Expo
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

SEC Officially Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs, DOGE Shines as Elon Musk's X Prepares to Launch P2P Payments, Ripple Initiates Massive Buyback: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Peter Schiff: What Are Bitcoin ETF Buyers Investing In?
Massive Bitcoin Chunks Sent to Coinbase, Community Expects BTC Sell-Off
Show all