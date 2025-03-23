Advertisement
    Peter Schiff Announces Update to His Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 23/03/2025 - 15:06
    Peter Schiff celebrates his 62nd birthday with strategic Bitcoin reserve move
    Peter Schiff Announces Update to His Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
    Cover image via U.Today
    It is not every day that one of the most vocal cryptocurrency skeptics makes headlines for building a Bitcoin (BTC) reserve, but Peter Schiff, who just turned 62, is full of surprises. Earlier this month, he announced the creation of his Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, a budget-neutral project inspired by the U.S. government’s approach to acquiring assets without additional costs. 

    Now, in a birthday update that feels both personal and calculated, Schiff revealed he has moved his Bitcoin holdings from an exchange to a hardware wallet, a move he says is all about transparency.

    What is particularly interesting is how Schiff is framing this whole thing. Instead of asking for traditional birthday gifts, he is inviting people to contribute Bitcoin to his reserve. But here is the twist: he is quick to clarify that these contributions are not donations to him personally. They are going into the reserve, which he insists he will never touch or sell. 

    It is a clever way to build his holdings without spending a dime, and it is hard not to admire the practicality of it all. He is even open to receiving PaxGold or Tether Gold, further emphasizing his cautious stance on Bitcoin itself.

    SOL too

    Then there is the Solana angle. Schiff has started collecting it, but he is careful to keep it separate from his Bitcoin reserve. Instead, he is calling it his “Crypto Stockpile,” which, for now, remains in his exchange wallet. 

    It is a subtle distinction but one that speaks volumes about how he views these assets - Bitcoin as a long-term reserve, Solana as something else entirely.

    As of now, his Bitcoin reserve holds a modest 0.05 BTC, worth around $4,200. It is not a huge amount, but for someone who has spent years criticizing cryptocurrency, it is an intriguing development. 

    While Schiff’s approach is rather a mix of skepticism and pragmatism, it is a great reminder that even the loudest critics cannot ignore the growing influence of Bitcoin.

