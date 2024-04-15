Advertisement
    Peter Schiff Reveals Key Support Level for Bitcoin (BTC)

    Arman Shirinyan
    Peter Schiff believes Bitcoin can face enormous surge of selling pressure, which will send it to $20,000
    Mon, 15/04/2024 - 9:09
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Outspoken gold supporter and Bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff has made yet another bold prediction regarding Bitcoin's future price trajectory, highlighting $60,000 as a crucial support level. He asserts that a decisive break below this threshold could establish a "triple top" pattern, paving the way for a decline to $20,000. This figure would signify significant losses for companies like MicroStrategy, which holds substantial Bitcoin investments.

    However, Schiff's dire prognosis of a fall to $20,000 is not only strange but somewhat disconnected from current market trends and the institutional support Bitcoin has gained after the approval of the first Bitcoin ETF. Since Schiff's track record on Bitcoin predictions has been pretty inaccurate, his assessment should not be considered a standard among analysts.

    MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings have indeed faced unrealized losses when the market dips. Yet, the company's strategy is typically long-term, with its CEO Michael Saylor consistently advocating for Bitcoin as a revolutionary asset class.  

    It is clear that while Bitcoin has experienced volatility, its price remains in a relatively strong position. The chart does show a descent toward the $60,000 level that Schiff identifies as critical. However, the narrative does not necessarily point toward a catastrophic drop to $20,000. The support levels at the 50-day EMA (around $58,000) and the 200-day EMA (around $49,900) offer substantial support for the price.

    If Bitcoin sustains above these EMAs, it could invalidate Schiff's triple top doom scenario. A recovery above $60,000 can easily revive bullish sentiments, while a breakthrough past recent highs near $67,500 will be a clear signal about the market recovery and the potential return of bullish sentiment to the cryptocurrency market.

    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

