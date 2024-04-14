Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers could not seize the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 5.34% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 7.64%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has bounced off the local resistance level of $64,911. If the drop continues, there is a high chance to see a test of the $63,000 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of the main crypto is more bearish than bullish as it is trading near the support level of $60,365.

If a breakout happens, the drop may lead to a test of the $58,000 area next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens below $64,511, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued decline to the $55,000-$60,000 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $63,907 at press time.