    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for April 14

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of Bitcoin (BTC) reached oversold zone?
    Sun, 14/04/2024 - 15:32
    
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers could not seize the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 5.34% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 7.64%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has bounced off the local resistance level of $64,911. If the drop continues, there is a high chance to see a test of the $63,000 zone tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of the main crypto is more bearish than bullish as it is trading near the support level of $60,365.

    If a breakout happens, the drop may lead to a test of the $58,000 area next week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the bar closure. If it happens below $64,511, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued decline to the $55,000-$60,000 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $63,907 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

