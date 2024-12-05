Advertisement
    Bitcoin Nothing Without Government: Peter Schiff

    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin has finally made it, but at what cost?
    Thu, 5/12/2024 - 9:59
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin has finally surpassed the highly anticipated $100,000 mark, which has the cryptocurrency market exploding. Not everyone, though, sees this accomplishment as a victory for decentralization and free market principles. The latest surge in the cryptocurrency, according to prominent Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff, is more the result of government intervention than a confirmation of its free-market appeal.

    Schiff contends that institutional purchases and political scheming rather than natural market demand are to blame for Bitcoin's ascent to six figures. He cites mounting conjecture, especially in the United States, regarding the inclusion of Bitcoin in national reserves as this rally's main motivator.

    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    He claims that this government narrative has emerged as a key selling point for institutional investors igniting a surge in hope and new investment. The aggressive accumulation strategy of MicroStrategy and Michael Saylor is contributing to the rally. According to Schiff, MicroStrategy may have been the big buyer in the most recent trades, accelerating the upward trend and shattering the $100,000 psychological barrier.

    The likelihood of U.S. institutional interest in Bitcoin is amplified by the reserve, which makes it into what Schiff refers to as a state-backed asset in disguise. Schiff highlights the positive aspect of gold's 0.24% increase today despite his criticism. He highlights that gold is still a trustworthy way to hold onto value unaffected by the speculative frenzy surrounding Bitcoin.

    While supporters of Bitcoin rejoice over its most recent success, Schiff doubts its long-term viability, contending that reliance on official narratives runs counter to the decentralized philosophy upon which Bitcoin was founded. Arguments like these show the divergent views on Bitcoin's place in the financial industry as it approaches six-digit territory.

    Critics like Schiff see this as a departure from Bitcoin's original intent, while supporters see it as confirmation of its potential. In any case, the $100,000 milestone is a turning point in the history of Bitcoin, solidifying its impact in both the crypto and traditional finance sectors.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

