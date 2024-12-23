Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    'Running out of Firepower': Schiff Roasts Saylor's Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Peter Schiff warns MicroStrategy is "running out of firepower" to buy Bitcoin — Is it really?
    Mon, 23/12/2024 - 16:18
    'Running out of Firepower': Schiff Roasts Saylor's Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    MicroStrategy is in the news again, with the company's latest Bitcoin (BTC) purchase worth over half a billion dollars. With this latest purchase, the company now holds a whopping 444,262 BTC, which they have accumulated at a total cost of approximately $28 billion, with an average purchase price of $62,257 per BTC. This is the seventh Monday in a row that the company has bought Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    But Peter Schiff is not so sure about the strategy behind MicroStrategy's buying spree. He says they are running out of money to keep buying Bitcoin.

    Related
    Just in: MicroStrategy Buys $561 Million More Bitcoin (BTC), Announces Saylor
    Mon, 12/23/2024 - 14:00
    Just in: MicroStrategy Buys $561 Million More Bitcoin (BTC), Announces Saylor
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    'Running out of Firepower': Schiff Roasts Saylor's Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase
    Huge Bitcoin Reverse Explained by Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone: Details
    Just in: MicroStrategy Buys $561 Million More Bitcoin (BTC), Announces Saylor
    Ripple CTO Sparks Heated XRP Price Discussion: ‘10x Times’

    In a direct response to MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, the financial expert pointed out that this was the smallest purchase to date, and it was also the first time that the average purchase price was higher than the current market price on the day of the announcement.

    Advertisement

    This may be a red flag in Schiff's vision, as he suggests a misalignment between the company's investments and market reality, potentially signaling a riskier strategy to keep up appearances instead of focusing on solid financial basics.

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Reveals His Plan to Get Rich Amid Global Crash
    Mon, 12/23/2024 - 10:10
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Reveals His Plan to Get Rich Amid Global Crash
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Even though Bitcoin has done really well since the beginning of the year, up over 121.8%, people are starting to question MicroStrategy's approach. Some think that the company is using a cycle of leveraging capital to fund its Bitcoin purchases by issuing convertible and corporate bonds, securing lines of credit and selling stock.

    The concern is that this could be risky. A lot of MicroStrategy's money is tied up in Bitcoin, so if the price of BTC drops significantly, it could wreak havoc on the company's finances and trigger a sell-off of the cryptocurrency itself.

    #Peter Schiff #MicroStrategy News #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 23, 2024 - 16:09
    SEC Greenlights Two Crypto ETFs, Samson Mow Warns About Bitcoin Supply Shock Ahead, 200 Million Dogecoin Stun Binance in Major Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Dec 23, 2024 - 16:05
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpassed $1 Billion on This Date Seven Years Ago: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Prize: Redefining Raffles with Blockchain
    aelf Introduces aevatar Intelligence: No-Code, No Limits for AI Agents
    Wall Street Pepe Raises $32M in Presale for New Trading Insights Ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Running out of Firepower': Schiff Roasts Saylor's Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase
    SEC Greenlights Two Crypto ETFs, Samson Mow Warns About Bitcoin Supply Shock Ahead, 200 Million Dogecoin Stun Binance in Major Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpassed $1 Billion on This Date Seven Years Ago: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD