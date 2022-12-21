Peter Schiff Names Real Reason Why Michael Saylor Bought Bitcoin

Arman Shirinyan
Biggest Bitcoin bear on market clashes with biggest bull on market
Peter Schiff Names Real Reason Why Michael Saylor Bought Bitcoin
One of the most popular bulls on the market admitted that purchasing Bitcoin was the only way to avoid the liquidation of his company, or at least that is what Peter Schiff says about prominent Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor and his company, MicroStrategy. 

As Schiff's post suggests, adding digital gold to the balance sheet was basically a "Hail Mary" to avoid the liquidation of the company. Other Bitcoin bulls rushed to defend Saylor's company and suggested that holding Bitcoin could be a wise way of rebalancing a portfolio.

Schiff disagreed, saying that Bitcoin leads to nothing but extended losses and is hardly scarce and in "no way" desirable. At the end, he added that no one needs to buy Bitcoin, which is an expected suggestion Schiff makes every time the digital gold comes up.

Dan Held has also joined the conversation and used gold in a similar manner to Schiff's Bitcoin example. Others highlighted how Schiff has been forced to liquidate his bank, while Wells Fargo was fined 2% of its market value. Bitcoin supporters suggested that if Schiff held his money in Bitcoin, he would still have his funds intact.

Ethereum (ETH): Are There Reasons to Worry About Altcoin's Next Update?

Schiff has been notoriously criticizing Bitcoin and everyone who has been publicly promoting it as an investment and volatility exposure tool. In contrast, Schiff has been actively advocating for gold, which has been rallying on the market in the past few weeks, while Bitcoin has been struggling to maintain the same level and gain some kind of foothold.

Michael Saylor, on the other hand, stays bullish and has made it clear numerous times in the past: the company is more than comfortable with current market conditions and remains perfectly healthy from a financial standpoint. 

