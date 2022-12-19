Bitcoin and Psalm 27: Here’s What Peter Brandt Told Michael Saylor

Mon, 12/19/2022 - 16:47
article image
Yuri Molchan
Prominent commodity trader has warned Michael Saylor from worshiping Bitcoin
Bitcoin and Psalm 27: Here’s What Peter Brandt Told Michael Saylor
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Old school savvy chartist Peter Brandt has taken to Twitter to respond to a recent Bitcoin-themed message posted by Microstrategy founder Michael Saylor.

Is Saylor worshiping Bitcoin?

Saylor, who is a vocal Bitcoin evangelist, published one of his BTC praising tweets, this time saying “Believe in Bitcoin”, followed by a picture of a physical BTC coin with a woman worshiping it and which looks like some sort of a forsaken altar in an underground temple.

Brandt responded, citing Psalm 27, which says that while some believe in chariots and horses, others believe in God. The prominent trader added “Bitcoin” to the list of things that may distract people from religious beliefs. 

Peter Brandt does not seem to share the fanatic belief of Michael Saylor in the flagship cryptocurrency. Apparently, Brandt simply views Bitcoin as one of commodities to trade on the market to make gains from.

Microstrategy’s Michael Saylor is known for his manifold tweets dedicated to Bitcoin, which are often just one line sounding like a piece of ancient wisdom, a metaphor or a sententia - “flows of digital energy”, etc.

Related
Robinhood Keeps Holding Staggering Bags of DOGE, Here’s How Much

Peter Brandt’s criticism of BTC fanatics

Earlier this year, in August, Brandt also slammed those in the Bitcoin army that participated in the “laser eyes” movement over the past year. It emerged in 2021 and was supported by those who believed that the leading crypto would reach $100,000 within the coming years.

The renowned chartist then stated that instead of heading up towards $100,000, Bitcoin went back below the $20,000 level. He pointed out the danger of “dogmatic thinking”.

However, Michael Saylor and another renowned trader, John Bollinger, preferred to disagree with him.

#Peter Brandt #Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Is Forming Mysterious Chart Pattern, According to Peter Brandt
12/19/2022 - 19:54
Dogecoin (DOGE) Is Forming Mysterious Chart Pattern, According to Peter Brandt
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 19
12/19/2022 - 19:30
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 19
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Boris Johnson’s Brother Steps Down from Advisory Board of Binance Subsidiary
12/19/2022 - 18:26
Boris Johnson’s Brother Steps Down from Advisory Board of Binance Subsidiary
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya