Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 18

Sun, 12/18/2022 - 19:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect reversal of Bitcoin (BTC) by end of month?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 18
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency market is neither bullish nor bearish as some coins are in the green zone, while others remain in the red.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has slightly risen since yesterday. Over the last week, however, the price has fallen by 2.56%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the local time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) continues yesterday's sideways trading, which is confirmed by declining volume. If bulls want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the rate to the $16,800 mark and fix it above.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger chart, Bitcoin (BTC) might have found a local bottom at $16,572. At the same time, the chance to see a fast reversal is low as not enough energy has been accumulated yet.

Related
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 17

Respectively, the more likely scenario is trading in the range of $16,600-$16,800 for the next couple of days.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

However, on the weekly time frame, the fall may continue as bulls have failed to fix the price above the $18,000 mark. If the candle closes with no long wicks, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could test the $16,000 zone by the end of the week. In addition, the buying volume remains low, indicating bulls' lack of interest in the current levels.

Bitcoin is trading at $16,714 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Crypto Ban Might Be on the Table in U.S., Senator Says
12/18/2022 - 17:59
Crypto Ban Might Be on the Table in U.S., Senator Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Michael Burry of “Big Short” Fame Says Crypto Audits Are Meaningless
12/18/2022 - 16:43
Michael Burry of “Big Short” Fame Says Crypto Audits Are Meaningless
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano (ADA) Gets Into Largest BNB Chain Whales' Top Purchases
12/18/2022 - 14:13
Cardano (ADA) Gets Into Largest BNB Chain Whales' Top Purchases
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev