    Peter Brandt Spots Rare Bitcoin (BTC) Inverted H&S Pattern, Big Moves Coming?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Peter Brandt unveils chart pattern that may push BTC to $200,000
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 9:49
    Peter Brandt Spots Rare Bitcoin (BTC) Inverted H&S Pattern, Big Moves Coming?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin's (BTC) price has traded above the $80,000 price mark after scoring multiple all-time highs (ATH) since the start of the month. At the time of writing, the coin's price is changing hands for $81,182.21, up by 2.82% in the past 24 hours. Amid this surge, legendary trader Peter Brandt has spotlighted a rare pattern that might push BTC prices even higher.

    Peter Brandt rare Bitcoin pattern

    In his post on X, Peter Brandt shares two charts featuring Bitcoin and Gold. He labeled the Bitcoin chart a complex continuation of the inverted H&S pattern. He said many chartists deny this rare pattern's existence, even though it is quite visible.

    Related
    Bitcoin Might Still Crash to Zero, Top Angel Investor Claims
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 05:20
    Bitcoin Might Still Crash to Zero, Top Angel Investor Claims
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    He referred to the Gold Chart 2010 to determine what this pattern implies. The two assets exhibit the same setup when Gold’s price crosses the $1,000 resistance level. From that point, Gold’s price has soared as high as $2,672.60, more than double the price at the time.

    If this correlation determines the trend, the price of Bitcoin may soar as high as $200,000 in the long term. This projection aligns with numerous bullish calls from market analysts, including Peter Brandt.

    Bitcoin growth setup right

    It is worth noting that Bitcoin has a thriving ecosystem comprising developers and institutional and retail investors. These major ecosystem buyers, like MicroStrategy and Metaplanet, are helping to boost the digital currency's overall outlook and scarcity.

    Related
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Skyrocketing Above $80K
    Sun, 11/10/2024 - 18:07
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Skyrocketing Above $80K
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    MicroStrategy plans to invest $42 billion in the coin in the next few years. This will complement many countries' growing push for a Bitcoin reserve.

    As Bitcoin accumulation intensifies, so does the utility. Earlier, Cardano linked up with BitcoinOS’s Grail Bridge to drive liquidity from BTC to its DeFi ecosystem. This trend helps to fuel the projected growth rally.

    #Peter Brandt #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 11, 2024 - 9:19
    Shytoshi Kusama Delivers Epic Message on SHIB’s Future and Ryoshi
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 11, 2024 - 9:03
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Reveals 4 Key Survival Tips for Investors Right Now
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    M3 DAO "Combination Strategy": In-Depth Interpretation of the M3 Comprehensive Ecological Strategy Map
    LBank's First Launchpool, Unlocking New Market Opportunities with Cellula
    Celebrating the Success of Zircuit’s ZRC EigenLayer Fairdrop
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Brandt Spots Rare Bitcoin (BTC) Inverted H&S Pattern, Big Moves Coming?
    Shytoshi Kusama Delivers Epic Message on SHIB’s Future and Ryoshi
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Reveals 4 Key Survival Tips for Investors Right Now
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD