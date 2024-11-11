    Bitcoin Might Still Crash to Zero, Top Angel Investor Claims

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The leading angel investor predicted that Bitcoin had a 70% chance probability of failing back in late 2018
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 5:20
    Bitcoin Might Still Crash to Zero, Top Angel Investor Claims
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    In a recent social media post, Jason Calacanis, a prominent American angel investor, has predicted that Bitcoin might still potentially crash to zero. However, at this point, such a scenario seems to be unlikely with a probability of less than 5%. The angel investor has noted that the largest cryptocurrency now feels "too big to fail." 

    In late 2018, Calacanis estimated that the probability of the leading cryptocurrency collapsing to zero was as high as 70%. Back then, the flagship cryptocurrency was in the middle of a brutal bear market. "If you own Bitcoin, understand it's a highly manipulated currency, with no rules or regulations.... if you didn't get in early, you're the sucker at the table," Calacanis said. 

    Calacanis said that he was "shocked" by the fact that Bitcoin had not been banned by Western governments. He also commented on the "brilliance" of the Bitcoin network, which is yet to be compromised by a nation state or a hacker collective. 

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Perform Biggest Price Pump? Bitcoin (BTC) Eyeing $80,000, Don't Miss Toncoin (TON) Bullish Reversal Rally
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Skyrocketing Above $80K
    Ethereum Surpasses $3,000, Three Reasons Behind Comeback

    The angel investor has significant exposure to the cryptocurrency, according to this social media post. "Full disclosure, we own a ton of it, which we bought at $100-200 and we've never sold," he said. 

    Earlier today, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization surged to a new record high of $81,800. 

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

