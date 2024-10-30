Trading Legend Peter Brandt Teases Real Bitcoin Price History Pattern Research

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The recent jump in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) to $73,620, almost reaching its all-time high from March, has led to some interesting insights from notable analysts, including veteran trader Peter Brandt. Many consider Brandt a trading legend. He is known for his disciplined approach to technical analysis, which he has been doing since the 1970s.

He also shared his thoughts on the outlook for the main cryptocurrency's current market. Plus, he hinted at a research project he is working on. The goal is to uncover "real classic patterns" in the price history of Bitcoin. The project will focus on chart structures unique to the cryptocurrency's market cycles.

They are all different. I am in the process of completing a document, pointing out the real classic patterns that have occurred in bitcoin history. Advertisement October 30, 2024

If Brandt releases his study on historical price patterns, it could reveal repeating structures that the trading guru thinks are real indicators of Bitcoin's price behavior. This is big because the research might give us new insights into past market cycles of the "new gold" and unique patterns that could influence future price expectations.

What are trader's thoughts on Bitcoin's current price movement?

He shared some ideas about where the cryptocurrency might go next. The analyst used semi-log and linear scale measurements to come up with a target near $94,000 per Bitcoin, based on a measured triangle pattern move.

B I T C O I N $BTC

There are numerous ways to determine targets. One variable is whether semi-log or linear scale is used

Target of 94,000 is measured move of triangle projected from breakout level on semi-log

⬇️ 🧵 1/3 pic.twitter.com/VI0n7OAvia — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) October 29, 2024

He also mentioned an approach that looks at price swings from the November 2022 low to the March 2024 high, along with levels seen in August 2024.

Despite all these projections, Brandt said he is focusing on one target at a time and is being cautious with predictions and risk management.