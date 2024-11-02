Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy 1,652 BTC Shift Stirs Market: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to recent on-chain data, corporate Bitcoin holder MicroStrategy moved 1,652 Bitcoin, worth about $114.38 million, to a new wallet. This transfer, reported by Lookonchain, occurred hours ago and has garnered significant attention from the crypto community.

MicroStrategy, known for its large Bitcoin holdings, continues to make strategic moves to manage its digital assets.

The #MicroStrategy wallet transferred 1,652 $BTC($114.38M) to a new wallet 6 hours ago.#MicroStrategy currently holds 252,220 $BTC($17.56B), with an average buying price of $39,266 and an unrealized profit of $7.65B!#MicroStrategy plans to raise $42B to buy more #Bitcoin in… pic.twitter.com/0FtYT5raID — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 2, 2024

However, the shift may not be one of selling, as MicroStrategy's Bitcoin stockpile has not decreased and remains unchanged from what it revealed at the end of September.

Lookonchain reports that MicroStrategy currently holds 252,220 BTC worth $17.56 billion, with an average buying price of $39,266 and an unrealized profit of $7.65 billion.

Looking ahead, MicroStrategy has ambitious plans to further expand its Bitcoin holdings. This week, MicroStrategy announced its plans to fund $42 billion over the next three years to buy more Bitcoin.

At the time of writing, BTC was down 0.15% in the last 24 hours to $69,470 after reaching highs of $73,600 in Tuesday's trading session. The meteoric rise in Bitcoin prices since 2020 has fueled a gain of almost 2,000% in the MicroStrategy share price.

MicroStrategy to raise Bitcoin stash

MicroStrategy prides itself on being the largest public corporate holder of Bitcoin, with around $18 billion on its financial sheet. Now, MicroStrategy intends to increase its holdings by selling up to $42 billion in equity and fixed-income instruments.

MicroStrategy claims it has hired banks to assist it in raising $42 billion through the sale of additional shares and fixed income to buy more Bitcoin following a flurry of transactions over the last year.

The enterprise software company says it has hired a number of banks to sell stock in an at-the-market offering that could fetch it $21 billion, while also planning sales of fixed-income instruments that might generate the same amount.

Notably, MicroStrategy has raised billions of dollars over the last year through the sale of convertible senior notes as well as shares that its bankers can sell into the market to increase its Bitcoin stockpile.