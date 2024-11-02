Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy 1,652 BTC Shift Stirs Market: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    MicroStrategy currently holds 252,220 BTC worth $17.56 billion
    Sat, 2/11/2024 - 13:45
    Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy 1,652 BTC Shift Stirs Market: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to recent on-chain data, corporate Bitcoin holder MicroStrategy moved 1,652 Bitcoin, worth about $114.38 million, to a new wallet. This transfer, reported by Lookonchain, occurred hours ago and has garnered significant attention from the crypto community.

    Advertisement

    MicroStrategy, known for its large Bitcoin holdings, continues to make strategic moves to manage its digital assets.

    According to Lookonchain, the MicroStrategy wallet transferred 1,652 BTC worth $114.38 million to a new wallet hours back.

    HOT Stories
    Major Cardano Upgrade Is Set to Ship: Details
    What Is Basis for MrBeast Illicit Crypto Activity Allegations?
    Shytoshi Kusama Leaves Epic Scam Warning for SHIB Holders: 'I’m Completely Fed Up'
    MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Success Principles Revealed by Founder Michael Saylor

    However, the shift may not be one of selling, as MicroStrategy's Bitcoin stockpile has not decreased and remains unchanged from what it revealed at the end of September.

    Advertisement

    Lookonchain reports that MicroStrategy currently holds 252,220 BTC worth $17.56 billion, with an average buying price of $39,266 and an unrealized profit of $7.65 billion.

    Related
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Hails Epic Bitcoin Adoption Milestone
    Sat, 08/03/2024 - 15:40
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Hails Epic Bitcoin Adoption Milestone
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Looking ahead, MicroStrategy has ambitious plans to further expand its Bitcoin holdings. This week, MicroStrategy announced its plans to fund $42 billion over the next three years to buy more Bitcoin.

    At the time of writing, BTC was down 0.15% in the last 24 hours to $69,470 after reaching highs of $73,600 in Tuesday's trading session. The meteoric rise in Bitcoin prices since 2020 has fueled a gain of almost 2,000% in the MicroStrategy share price.

    MicroStrategy to raise Bitcoin stash

    MicroStrategy prides itself on being the largest public corporate holder of Bitcoin, with around $18 billion on its financial sheet. Now, MicroStrategy intends to increase its holdings by selling up to $42 billion in equity and fixed-income instruments.

    MicroStrategy claims it has hired banks to assist it in raising $42 billion through the sale of additional shares and fixed income to buy more Bitcoin following a flurry of transactions over the last year.

    Related
    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin 'To Moon' as BTC Hits $68,000 Price
    Wed, 10/16/2024 - 15:42
    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin 'To Moon' as BTC Hits $68,000 Price
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The enterprise software company says it has hired a number of banks to sell stock in an at-the-market offering that could fetch it $21 billion, while also planning sales of fixed-income instruments that might generate the same amount.

    Notably, MicroStrategy has raised billions of dollars over the last year through the sale of convertible senior notes as well as shares that its bankers can sell into the market to increase its Bitcoin stockpile.

    #MicroStrategy News #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 2, 2024 - 13:30
    Major Cardano Upgrade Is Set to Ship: Details
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 2, 2024 - 13:15
    Swiss Top Bank UBS Launches Ethereum-Based Fund
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Paribu Unveils Insights from the 2024 Cryptocurrency Awareness and Perception Survey
    Breaking Ground: Midnight to Launch the World’s First Deconstructed MMO on Aptos, Unveiling the Future of AA Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy 1,652 BTC Shift Stirs Market: Details
    Major Cardano Upgrade Is Set to Ship: Details
    Swiss Top Bank UBS Launches Ethereum-Based Fund
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD