Advertisement
AD

    Peter Brandt Reveals Key Strategy in Unstable Crypto Market: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin briefly rose above $70,000 in Wednesday's trading session before declining
    Thu, 13/06/2024 - 11:44
    Peter Brandt Reveals Key Strategy in Unstable Crypto Market: Details
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Amid whipsaw trading action on the cryptocurrency and financial markets, veteran trader Peter Brandt has emerged with a nugget of wisdom for those looking to navigate the current volatility.

    Advertisement

    Brandt, known for his deep insights and decades of experience trading, states a fundamental fact: making money in trading is relatively easy; the real challenge lies in keeping it.

    Brandt's insight stems from years of experience in various financial markets, including the cryptocurrency market. He highlighted that the key to long-term success in trading is not merely about generating profits but about preserving those gains. According to Brandt, the realization of this principle marked an important point of maturity in his trading career.

    The veteran trader pointed out that frequent drawdowns — periods when various assets experience significant declines in value — forced him to make the same profits repeatedly. This repetitive cycle of gaining and losing underscored the significance of capital preservation. For many traders, especially those new to the crypto market, these drawdowns can discourage and lead to a sense of chasing losses.

    Related
    Sun, 06/02/2024 - 10:09
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Makes Sensational Bitcoin Fiat Argument
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    However, the ability to manage these periods without letting them erase hard-earned profits is what separates successful traders from the rest. Brandt’s tip serves as a reminder that trading is not just about the thrill of making profits but also about the discipline required to protect it.

    Brandt elucidates that after a profitable period, the priority should shift from aggressive trading to safeguarding the accumulated capital. This strategy is not about shying away from risk but managing it with increased caution.

    Bitcoin briefly rose above $70,000 in Wednesday's trading session after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and signaled that only one cut is expected before the end of the year.

    On Wednesday, the Fed maintained rates constant at 5.25%-5.50% and said it would decrease rates only once, later this year, down from three rate reductions projected in March.

    At the time of writing, Bitcoin was almost erasing its gains and was just up 1.75% in the last 24 hours to $67,928.

    #Peter Brandt #Cryptocurrency #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Ripple CTO Puzzles XRP Army with Enigmatic X Post: Details
    Jun 13, 2024 - 11:39
    Ripple CTO Puzzles XRP Army with Enigmatic X Post: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Reverse in Next 3 Days: Here's Why
    Jun 13, 2024 - 11:39
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Reverse in Next 3 Days: Here's Why
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Mike Novogratz Says Meme Coins Are Good for Economy
    Jun 13, 2024 - 11:39
    Mike Novogratz Says Meme Coins Are Good for Economy
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ONI DEX: Pioneering the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Solana’s $FRISE Raises $200,000 in 2 Hours, Top Dog's Gem of Summer 2024
    WEEX WXT Presale Launch and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Connect, Celebrate and Engage
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Brandt Reveals Key Strategy in Unstable Crypto Market: Details
    Ripple CTO Puzzles XRP Army with Enigmatic X Post: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Reverse in Next 3 Days: Here's Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD