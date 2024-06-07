Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) All-Time High Incoming? Derivative Traders Place Bold Bet

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This increase in optimistic sentiment demonstrates increased confidence among market players in Bitcoin's near-term prospects
    Fri, 7/06/2024 - 14:05
    Bitcoin (BTC) All-Time High Incoming? Derivative Traders Place Bold Bet
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin options traders are betting that the leading cryptocurrency might break $75,000 this month. This optimistic wager comes against a backdrop of growing interest and hope in Bitcoin's market potential, fueled by positive economic data and increased institutional acceptance.

    Advertisement

    Bloomberg reports that in recent weeks, data from major options exchanges have shown a huge surge in optimistic bets on Bitcoin. Traders are buying call options with strike prices of $75,000 or higher, signaling that they believe Bitcoin's price might exceed this level within a month. This increase in optimistic sentiment demonstrates increased confidence among market players in Bitcoin's near-term prospects.

    Bitcoin call options with a strike price of $75,000 across all expirations have the highest open interest, or number of outstanding contracts. That is followed by $100,000 and $80,000 strike prices, according to statistics gathered by Deribit, the largest cryptocurrency options exchange. Call options give buyers the right to acquire the underlying asset at a predetermined price and time.

    Related
    Wed, 06/05/2024 - 11:54
    Key Reasons Why Bitcoin (BTC) Topped $71,000: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Bitcoin reached a high of $71,756 this week and is currently trading at $70,890, down 0.65% after snapping a five-day gaining streak. The largest cryptocurrency fell from a record high of $73,798 reached on March 14 as demand for recently approved Bitcoin ETFs cooled.

    With Federal Reserve rate cuts expected to stimulate demand for riskier assets, inflows have returned, and traders are eyeing a new high.

    The call options expiring on June 28 had the biggest open interest around the strike price of $75,000, while the open interest for those expiring on July 26 and December 27 is around $100,000.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 300% in 48 Hours in Key Whale Metric
    Jun 07, 2024 - 14:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 300% in 48 Hours in Key Whale Metric
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ripple Fully Ready to Launch Stablecoin: Middle East and Africa Managing Director
    Jun 07, 2024 - 14:00
    Ripple Fully Ready to Launch Stablecoin: Middle East and Africa Managing Director
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Bears Should Prepare Themselves
    Jun 07, 2024 - 14:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bears Should Prepare Themselves
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon, OORT, Ammocrypt, & Sunrise Hosted 1,000+ Founders, Builders, Investors during Consensus 2024
    BEVM Visionary Builders (BVB) Program Launches a 60 Million Ecosystem Incentives Program
    B2BinPay v20 – Boosted Capabilities with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) All-Time High Incoming? Derivative Traders Place Bold Bet
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 300% in 48 Hours in Key Whale Metric
    Ripple Fully Ready to Launch Stablecoin: Middle East and Africa Managing Director
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD