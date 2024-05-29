Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Weighs in on Bitcoin's Dominance over Gold

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Veteran trader Peter Brandt has recently spotlighted Bitcoin's ongoing performance relative to gold, noting that while Bitcoin has been gaining ground, it has yet to surpass the highs it reached in 2021.

Back in 2021, Bitcoin experienced a significant rally, reaching an all-time high of over $64,000 in April and then peaking again at nearly $69,000 in November. During these periods, Bitcoin's performance against gold was particularly notable, with many analysts and investors drawing comparisons between the two assets as stores of value.

Fast forward to March 2024, when Bitcoin rose to $73,750 based on optimism surrounding the Bitcoin halving events and the introduction of Bitcoin ETFs. However, the cryptocurrency has yet to reclaim its previous peak against the traditional safe-haven asset.

Brandt pointed this out in a recent tweet, saying that on an inflation-adjusted basis and also in relationship to gold, Bitcoin has not penetrated the 2021 highs despite the halving and ETFs.

I continue to point out that on an inflation-adjusted basis and also in relationship to Gold $GC_F, Bitcoin $BTC has NOT penetrated the 2021 highs despite the halving and ETFs

New highs are needed to confirm the bull trend

What are ppl from Missouri saying? pic.twitter.com/RfCtdjGXFI — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) May 28, 2024

Bitcoin has been steadily outperforming gold in recent months, reflecting increasing investor confidence in the digital asset's long-term value proposition. This is seen in the BTC/gold chart presented by Brandt, which highlighted Bitcoin's strides in gaining ground against gold.

However, despite the impressive performance, Bitcoin has yet to break the highs it achieved in 2021. Brandt highlighted the significance of Bitcoin surpassing its 2021 peak, saying "New highs are needed to confirm the bull trend."

At the time of writing, BTC was down 0.4% in the last 24 hours to $67,670.

In ETF-related news, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust has grown to become the world's largest fund for the original cryptocurrency, with about $20 billion in total assets since its listing earlier this year.

According to Bloomberg data, the exchange-traded fund had $19.68 billion of the token on Tuesday, dethroning Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which had $19.65 billion.