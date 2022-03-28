Peter Brandt Hints at Another 30% BTC Breakout as He Shares This Fundamental Pattern

Mon, 03/28/2022 - 08:00
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Veteran trader sees similarities between 2019's and today's Bitcoin chart
Peter Brandt Hints at Another 30% BTC Breakout as He Shares This Fundamental Pattern
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Following the Bitcoin breakout and subsequent spike to $47,000, various crypto market analysts, including veteran trader Peter Brandt, expressed their thoughts and analysis regarding the potential future movement of the first cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin spikes to $47,000

According to the provided chart and a pattern, Brandt expects a similar price movement for Bitcoin as we saw back when the cryptocurrency was trading around $4,000 and $8,000. Back then, BTC had a similar breakout from the symmetrical rangebound.

Following the breakout in 2019, Bitcoin entered the ascending range after gaining approximately 20%, which ended up in another breakout that brought the digital gold to new local highs. The pump that came after resulted in a 50% price increase.

Despite showing quite similar historical movements, the veteran trader offered a disclaimer, warning the community that charts cannot predict the future. The provided charts and strategies are useful only within trading programs and strategies that require proper risk management.

He added that if $BTC cash tag "stalls and laser eyes reappear," traders should look out. The warning most likely refers to the greed phase on the market when the community around the market turns extremely bullish. Here, the probability of a long squeeze and sudden crash are increasing exponentially.

Bitcoin market performance

According to the chart by TradingView, Bitcoin has successfully broken through the resistance line of an ascending rangebound and now consolidates at around $47,000. The day's high is at $47,800.

Source: TradingView

Besides breaking through the rangebound, BTC also moved through a 200-day exponential moving average, which has acted as a strong resistance since December 2021. At press time, Bitcoin trades at exactly $47,000.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

