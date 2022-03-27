Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for March 27

Can Bitcoin (BTC) outperform XRP or Ethereum (ETH) soon?
The last day of the week has turned out to be bullish for the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins are trading in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has grown the least from our list with a rise of only 0.47% since yesterday.

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of the resistance level at $44,776 once again. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to where the daily candle closes. If buyers' pressure continues, followed by a high trading volume, there is a chance to see sharp growth next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $44,492 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC) as the first altcoin has risen by 0.74%.

Despite the growth, Ethereum (ETH) has not touched its resistance level yet. Thus, the buying trading volume has gone down slightly, which means that bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a breakout.

If that happens and ETH can overcome the $3,300 mark, the upward move may return the rate to the area around $3,500 soon.

Ethereum is trading at $3,133 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is no exception to the rule, going up by 0.76% over the last 24 hours.

Analyzing the mid-term picture, XRP is far away from its key levels, which means that sideways trading is the more likely scenario for the upcoming week. However, if sellers can seize the initiative and return the rate to $0.80, one can expect a decline to the $0.75 mark.

XRP is trading at $0.8295 at press time.

