    PEPE Loses One Zero as Sell-Off Grows, but There's Twist

    Godfrey Benjamin
    PEPE price is down, but key metrics show bullish rebound is imminent
    Sat, 26/10/2024 - 14:15
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Despite the signs of possible recovery in the market, PEPE has recorded a negative push in its price action. As of writing, data from CoinMarketCap pegs the price of the PEPE at $0.000009054, down by 6.59% in the past 24 hours.

    PEPE metrics melting, twist expected

    The drop in the price of PEPE over the 24 hour period is a continuation of the meltdown from the past week. Within the trailing seven-day period, the token has dropped by over 15% as PEPE showcased a more aggressive dump-off than the broader market.

    Beyond the price, a number of other metrics showcase the sell-off in the PEPE ecosystem might be a knee-jerk reaction from short term holders. Other key metrics like the trading volume and large transactions are on the rise, potentially set to fuel rebound for the token.

    The digital currency’s trading volume is up 48% to $773.18 million, a figure that proves there is heightened activity within the ecosystem. Beyond this, the large transaction data from IntoTheBlock pegs this whale metric at 51.23% with a cumulative volume worth $40.22 million shuffled in a day.

    These positive metrics might help PEPE reverse its growth in the short to mid-term especially as Open Interest has remained relatively elevated.

    PEPE to hit floor soon

    Another major twist to expect is that this price action might be positive for PEPE overall. This is because the price slump is an avenue for the meme coin to shed off excess gains with a floor imminent. This PEPE price floor is pegged around $0.0000086.

    The token’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) metric is flashing a 43 reading, slightly below the neutral zone. Even if this sell-off persists, it will reverse course as when bears are satisfied with the dumping, PEPE bulls can then swoop in to stack the token in push for a price boost.

    Ultimately, the goal is for the token to recover its price losses and push to clear one zero in the midterm.

    #PEPE
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

