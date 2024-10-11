Advertisement
    Binance Releases Important Alert on PEPE, EIGEN, SUI Trading Pairs

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This move, Binance says, is to expand list of trading choices
    Fri, 11/10/2024 - 13:57
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Binance, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, has issued a new notice that might interest EIGEN, PEPE and SUI traders.

    In a new announcement, Binance stated it will enable Trading Bots services for EIGEN/TRY, PEPE/FDUSD and SUI/FDUSD trading pairs on Oct. 11 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC). Cryptocurrency trading robots are automated tools that analyze market data and execute trades. Trading robots can trade 24/7 based on preset parameters.

    This move, Binance says, is to expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot and enhance users’ trading experience.

    In another listing announcement, Binance announced that Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) will be added to Binance Simple Earn, Binance Convert and Binance Margin on Oct. 10 and 14.

    Other Binance announcements

    In other news, Binance has announced support for Pepper (1000PEPPER) airdrop for Chiliz (CHZ) holders.

    The snapshot will occur in four instances: the first and second snapshot time is Oct. 10 and 17 at 12:00 midnight (UTC), and the third and fourth snapshot times are Oct. 24 and 31, likewise at 12:00 midnight (UTC).

    The airdropped 1000PEPPER amount for each user holding CHZ will be calculated based on the ratio of 1 CHZ = 150 (1000PEPPER), where 150 (1000PEPPER) will be airdropped for every one CHZ.

    Binance will distribute the 1000PEPPER tokens in one go after the project has completed the four distributions of 1000PEPPER tokens to Binance, posting a further announcement once the distribution to Binance users is complete. During the airdrop, deposits and withdrawals of CHZ tokens will not be impacted, nor those of Spot, Margin and Futures trading and Binance Earn services.

    In other news, Binance has announced the launch of a premarket trading platform, allowing users to trade tokens before they are officially listed on the spot market.

    #PEPE #EIGEN #Sui Network
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

