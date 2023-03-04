PawSwap (PAW) Market Cap Soars After Recent Manifold Listings: Details

Sat, 03/04/2023 - 11:19
article image
Yuri Molchan
PAW token has managed to achieve a lot over past few weeks after getting listed on 12 exchanges
The official PawSwap dex Twitter account (@PawShibarium) has addressed its followers to boast about the recent milestones achieved after multiple consecutive listings of its PAW token on a dozen exchanges. Some of them are on the top 25 list, according to CoinMarketCap ratings.

PAW market cap spikes massively

@PawShibarium tweeted that after eight most recent listings, the native PAW token jumped by over $14 million in 24-hour trading volume, gaining more than 6,000 holders in total. PAW's market cap spiked to over $100 million.

The person behind the account gave credit for this to the PAW and SHIB communities, stating: "YOU built this, YOU grew this, YOU made this possible. This is only the beginning, the work continues."

PawSwap will be the first multi-chain decentralized crypto exchange that will function on Shibarium after this Layer-2 solution for the SHIB network launches. Over the past week, the price of PAW demonstrated staggering growth several times, after being listed first on Gate.io, then LBank, Bitrue and MEXC.

The price jumped by 90% and even roughly by 135% — the latter was noticed after the South Korean trading giant Gate.io announced the PAW listing. On March 2, PAW was also listed on the Canadian exchange Biconomy.

PAW fan @PawInformer published a list of exchanges that have recently added support for PAW, it includes 12 platforms in total.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Fan Elon Musk Says He’s Moving from Crypto to AI, Here’s Why

Fake PAW account spotted, PAW is no rival to SHIB

SHIB-fan account SHIBARMY CANADA (@Dezaxe) has spread the word that he had come across a Twitter handle that pretends to be the official PawSwap dex account.

The fake PAW account has announced a fake airdrop of meme tokens. @Dezaxe says that users can lose all their crypto if they connect their wallets to their website. He also urged the SHIB community to block and report this scam account.

The aforementioned SHIB enthusiast also reminded the Shiba Inu community that the PAW token is by no means a rival to Shiba Inu, and PawSwap dex does not threaten ShibaSwap.

According to the tweet, several SHIB Telegram moderators have begun a "campaign of hatred and lies" regarding PAW.

@Dezaxe stated that the SHIB community has "nothing but love for SHIB and SHIBARIUM," urging them to stop playing "frustrated children."

