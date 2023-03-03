Shiba Inu’s PawSwap (PAW) Spikes 90% After Listing on Another Top-20 Exchange: Details

PAW token price has surged by 90 percent thanks to a new listing on a major Singaporean crypto exchange

A recent tweet published by MEXC crypto exchange stated that today, on March 3, at 12:00 UTC, trading of the PAW meme token against the USDT stablecoin kicked off. It was listed in the platform’s Innovation Zone.

MEXC is ranked 17 on the scale of the popular crypto reference website CoinMarketCap with headquarters located in Singapore. This new listing has pushed the PAW price 90 percent up as the coin hit the $0.00000009015 level, jumping there from $0.00000005088.

This week, this is not the first massive price jump of the PAW token. On March 2, the token began trading on the Bitrue exchange, top 24 on the CoinMarketCap scale. That listing pushed the price up by roughly 85 percent.

The current 90 percent price jump took place after the previous rise of the PAW exchange rate.

PawSwap is positioned as the first decentralized crypto exchange that will provide bridges for several blockchains, which will be built on the layer-2 solution Shibarium for the Shiba Inu network.

Prior to that, PAW was listed on such major platforms as LBank and South Korean giant Gate.io. Those two listings also drove large spikes in the token’s price.