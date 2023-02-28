Shiba Inu's PAW Token Listed by Major LBank Exchange Ahead of Shibarium Launch

Tue, 02/28/2023 - 12:02
article image
Yuri Molchan
Native token of PawSwap (PAW) decentralized exchange going live on top-20 crypto exchange
Shiba Inu's PAW Token Listed by Major LBank Exchange Ahead of Shibarium Launch
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

PawSwap (PAW) is the native token of the first multi-chain decentralized trading venue that will be built on Shibarium once the release takes place. Now, it has been listed by the LBank exchange.

PAW goes live on another top exchange

Recently, PAW has faced several listings on major exchanges. Now, another leading crypto exchange, Lbank, has announced that it is about to add PAW to the list of assets that can be bought and sold by its customers.

The news was spread by the official account of LBank and SHIB-themed Twitter handle "SHIBARMY CANADA" (@Dezaxe). In a tweet published on Feb. 27, he added that the trading volume of LBank hit a high of nearly a billion USD over the previous 24 hours, and this would provide more trading volume to PAW.

PAW is currently ranked 2,623rd on CoinMarketCap and is trading at $0.0000000305, showing a decline of more than 15%, despite the positive news about the listing.

Earlier, U.Today reported that the same meme cryptocurrency was listed by leading South Korean exchange Gate.io and popular Singapore-based platform Bitget. The latter added not only PAW but also another token from the Shiba Inu ecosystem — Doge Killer (LEASH).

On the Gate.io listing news, the PAW price jumped by over 154%.

Related
Shiba Inu Token PawSwap (PAW) Spikes 154% on This News

Shibarium beta release getting closer

As reported by U.Today, on Sunday, the lead developer of Shiba Inu, the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama published a new Medium post, this time introducing the intake system and the website for Shibarium.

The intake system is a mechanism of registration for anyone who wishes to support Shibarium by building on it, donating or promoting it. The support team will look into each project suggested through it, identify the most promising ones and link it with similar initiatives, so they can support each other.

Along with that, Kusama left a "sign" for the SHIB community in his Twitter bio section. First he added one "dot" symbol, which many thought to be the end of one important project and the start of a new one.

On Sunday, Shytoshi added whole three "dots," and this baffled the SHIB army even more than the previous "sign" of the lead SHIB developer.

The beta version of Shibarium and the documents for it are promised to be released as soon as possible. Kusama reminded the community that during the beta phase, all products and services will be offered for testing purposes only and warned people to beware of scammers.

#PawSwap PAW #Shibarium #Shiba Inu #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Cryptocurrency exchange
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Cathie Wood Bullish on Market Recovery, Here's Why
02/28/2023 - 11:34
Cathie Wood Bullish on Market Recovery, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin (BTC): Analyst Identifies 9 Factors Pointing to Bull Run
02/28/2023 - 11:16
Bitcoin (BTC): Analyst Identifies 9 Factors Pointing to Bull Run
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image I Have Enough SHIB, David Gokhshtein Says, Time for Epic 'Stuff'
02/28/2023 - 10:50
I Have Enough SHIB, David Gokhshtein Says, Time for Epic 'Stuff'
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Shiba Inu's PAW Token Listed by Major LBank Exchange Ahead of Shibarium Launch
Shiba Inu's PAW Token Listed by Major LBank Exchange Ahead of Shibarium Launch
Cathie Wood Bullish on Market Recovery, Here's Why
Cathie Wood Bullish on Market Recovery, Here's Why
Bitcoin (BTC): Analyst Identifies 9 Factors Pointing to Bull Run
Bitcoin (BTC): Analyst Identifies 9 Factors Pointing to Bull Run
I Have Enough SHIB, David Gokhshtein Says, Time for Epic 'Stuff'
I Have Enough SHIB, David Gokhshtein Says, Time for Epic 'Stuff'
Ripple Chief Legal Officer Says SEC Chief Must Recuse Himself, Here's What Happened
Ripple Chief Legal Officer Says SEC Chief Must Recuse Himself, Here's What Happened
Sui Network Leans Closer to Mainnet, 3 Crucial Network Stats to Note
Sui Network Leans Closer to Mainnet, 3 Crucial Network Stats to Note
'Low Intellect' and 'Despicable': Crypto Advocate Snowden Torn Apart by 'Black Swan' Author
'Low Intellect' and 'Despicable': Crypto Advocate Snowden Torn Apart by 'Black Swan' Author
Arthur Hayes Makes Big Moves: Here's Where His Money Is Going
Arthur Hayes Makes Big Moves: Here's Where His Money Is Going
Optimism (OP) Maintains 10% Weekly Growth Amid Hard Fork Update: Details
Optimism (OP) Maintains 10% Weekly Growth Amid Hard Fork Update: Details
Robinhood’s Crypto Business Under Fire from SEC
Robinhood’s Crypto Business Under Fire from SEC
Show all