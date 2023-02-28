Shiba Inu's PAW Token Listed by Major LBank Exchange Ahead of Shibarium Launch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

PawSwap (PAW) is the native token of the first multi-chain decentralized trading venue that will be built on Shibarium once the release takes place. Now, it has been listed by the LBank exchange.

$PAW trading will goes live in around 1 hour on @LBank_Exchange



The total trading volume on Lbank is $923,784,688.47 in the last 24 hours, which will give more volume to $PAW



I wish an happy $PAW trading to all the Lbank users out there! pic.twitter.com/wzbcH4iRfz — SHIBARMY CANADA (@Dezaxe) February 27, 2023

PAW goes live on another top exchange

Recently, PAW has faced several listings on major exchanges. Now, another leading crypto exchange, Lbank, has announced that it is about to add PAW to the list of assets that can be bought and sold by its customers.

The news was spread by the official account of LBank and SHIB-themed Twitter handle "SHIBARMY CANADA" (@Dezaxe). In a tweet published on Feb. 27, he added that the trading volume of LBank hit a high of nearly a billion USD over the previous 24 hours, and this would provide more trading volume to PAW.

PAW is currently ranked 2,623rd on CoinMarketCap and is trading at $0.0000000305, showing a decline of more than 15%, despite the positive news about the listing.

Earlier, U.Today reported that the same meme cryptocurrency was listed by leading South Korean exchange Gate.io and popular Singapore-based platform Bitget. The latter added not only PAW but also another token from the Shiba Inu ecosystem — Doge Killer (LEASH).

On the Gate.io listing news, the PAW price jumped by over 154%.

Shibarium beta release getting closer

As reported by U.Today, on Sunday, the lead developer of Shiba Inu, the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama published a new Medium post, this time introducing the intake system and the website for Shibarium.

The intake system is a mechanism of registration for anyone who wishes to support Shibarium by building on it, donating or promoting it. The support team will look into each project suggested through it, identify the most promising ones and link it with similar initiatives, so they can support each other.

Along with that, Kusama left a "sign" for the SHIB community in his Twitter bio section. First he added one "dot" symbol, which many thought to be the end of one important project and the start of a new one.

On Sunday, Shytoshi added whole three "dots," and this baffled the SHIB army even more than the previous "sign" of the lead SHIB developer.

The beta version of Shibarium and the documents for it are promised to be released as soon as possible. Kusama reminded the community that during the beta phase, all products and services will be offered for testing purposes only and warned people to beware of scammers.