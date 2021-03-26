ORBS Token Listed on KuCoin Against Bitcoin (BTC), Tether (USDT)

Orbs Network, a high-performance proof of stake (PoS) blockchain platform, now has its ORBS coin listed by top-league centralized exchange

Following the inception of its "liquidity-as-a-service" instrument, Liquidity Nexus, Orbs Network blockchain platform gets its ORBS coin listed by top-notch KuCoin exchange.

ORBS token now available on KuCoin, ORBS/BTC and ORBS/USDT pairs are live

According to a joint official announcement by KuCoin exchange and Orbs Network, ORBS token trading is live on KuCoin in pairs with the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), and the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) stablecoin.

Deposits of ORBS tokens (Ethereum-based ERC-20 assets) are already available for traders. ORBS/BTC and ORBS/USDT trading commenced at 11:00 a.m. UTC on March 26, 2021.

Starting from March 29, 2021, ORBS holders will be also be able to withdraw their tokens to third-party services.

To celebrate this listing event, Orbs Networks (ORBS) and KuCoin are launching a giveaway. Crypto enthusiasts are required to follow both projects on Twitter and share the introductory announcement with two hashtags. Five lucky participants will receive $100 in ORBS each.

Orbs Networks breaks in DeFi race: introducing Liquidity Nexus

Recently, Orbs Networks (ORBS) introduced its flagship decentralized financial protocol, liquidity service Liquidity Nexus. It is designed to erase the gap between "centralized" and decentralized financial services.

Liquidity Nexus provides all DeFi enthusiasts with an eased "yield farming" and lending/borrowing experience. Liquidity Nexus lowers the "expertise barrier" for browsing across DeFi protocols.

Orbs Protocol (ORBS) develops a public network of permissionless validators on top of the proof of stake (PoS) consensus. Validators are elected in a decentralized on-chain manner.