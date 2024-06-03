Orbs Liquidity Hub Launches on Fantom, Integrates With SpookySwap

Orbs has integrated its Liquidity Hub with the well-known automated market maker SpookySwap extending its reach to Fantom. As a result, liquidity providers will be encouraged to provide Fantom users with an improved on-chain trading experience.

Advertisement

Users of SpookySwap can now access deeper liquidity from a variety of on-chain protocols on Fantom thanks to the launch of the Liquidity Hub. Pricing and user experience are greatly enhanced by this integration, which makes use of Orbs' cutting-edge layer-3 (L3) technology.

Liquidity Hub goes live on @SpookySwap! 🎉



Continuing to build with frens old and new, Spooky becomes the first project on @FantomFDN to integrate Liquidity Hub 🌐🤝🐈‍⬛



🪄 Learn more: https://t.co/vs9DtjqRzs pic.twitter.com/TF3ckQM8JR — Orbs (@orbs_network) June 2, 2024

By granting SpookySwap users greater control over their token swaps, this is Orbs Liquidity Hub's fifth deployment on an EVM chain. The Liquidity Hub provides protection against MEV, enables gasless trades and enhances capital efficiency in addition to better pricing, all within an intuitive interface.

Decentralized exchanges can obtain liquidity from both on- and off-chain sources thanks to Orbs Liquidity Hubs' complete decentralization and interoperability. This is accomplished without endangering custodial rights or threatening DeFi's permissionless structure.

Additionally, SpookySwap users will be able to take advantage of these benefits at no additional cost. Using external liquidity, the Liquidity Hub reduces trade slippage by acting as an optimization layer above the AMM and providing better price quotes. As a result, traders can profit more from each swap.

Third-party solvers who draw from either their own inventories or AMM pools compete with the hub to supply liquidity. The best possible trade execution is guaranteed by this approach. Additionally, the Liquidity Hub makes decentralized orders accessible through an API, enabling market makers and other professional and institutional traders to place bids and compete to fill swaps.

The transaction falls back to the AMM contract if the hub is unable to complete a trade at a price lower than the AMM. It makes the trading experience smoother for users. The evidence of Fantom's extensive utility across numerous ecosystems is a comparable deployment on other chains, such as Quickswap on Polygon PoS, zkEVM Thena on BNB Chain and IntentX on Base.