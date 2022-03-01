Options on Micro BTC and Micro ETH Futures to Launch in March: CME

Tue, 03/01/2022 - 15:42
article image
Yuri Molchan
CME Group intends to roll out options on their Micro Bitcoin and Micro ETH futures at the end of the month
Options on Micro BTC and Micro ETH Futures to Launch in March: CME
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

According to a press release published on PR Newswire, CME Group, the global marketplace for derivatives, was the first to release BTC futures contracts for financial institutions in late 2017 and launched micro futures on the first and the second largest cryptos in 2021.

Now, the company is readying to release options on the latter.

Options contracts on Micro BTC and Micro ETH futures

The press release says that the new options would be worth one-tenth of Bitcoin and ETH. Besides, aside from banks, funds, family offices and other financial institutions, the new crypto-based products will be offered to individual traders as well.

The new options will be complementing the Bitcoin options launched two years ago sized at five BTC.

Bitcoin Back Above $40,000, Printing 2 Long Green Candles

Micro Bitcoin futures were released by CME on March 3 last year. As for Micro ETH ones, those began trading on CME on Dec. 6, 2021.

More than 5.2 million of both have been traded cumulatively. Genesis Global Trading, Cumberland and Akuna Capital will act as liquidity providers for CME Group for their new products.

article image
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

