Options on Micro BTC and Micro ETH Futures to Launch in March: CME

CME Group intends to roll out options on their Micro Bitcoin and Micro ETH futures at the end of the month

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to a press release published on PR Newswire, CME Group, the global marketplace for derivatives, was the first to release BTC futures contracts for financial institutions in late 2017 and launched micro futures on the first and the second largest cryptos in 2021.

Now, the company is readying to release options on the latter.

CME Group announced it plans to launch options on Micro Bitcoin and Micro Ether futures on March 28, pending regulatory review. The new Micro Bitcoin and Micro Ether options contracts will be one-tenth of their respective underlying tokens. https://t.co/3sWplDqYLv — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 1, 2022

Options contracts on Micro BTC and Micro ETH futures

The press release says that the new options would be worth one-tenth of Bitcoin and ETH. Besides, aside from banks, funds, family offices and other financial institutions, the new crypto-based products will be offered to individual traders as well.

The new options will be complementing the Bitcoin options launched two years ago sized at five BTC.

Micro Bitcoin futures were released by CME on March 3 last year. As for Micro ETH ones, those began trading on CME on Dec. 6, 2021.

More than 5.2 million of both have been traded cumulatively. Genesis Global Trading, Cumberland and Akuna Capital will act as liquidity providers for CME Group for their new products.