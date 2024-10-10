Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) 70% Surge Incoming? Important On-Chain Data

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin could be on verge of large recovery
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 12:13
    Dogecoin (DOGE) 70% Surge Incoming? Important On-Chain Data
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to important on-chain metrics, Dogecoin has been exhibiting indications of possible bullish momentum lately. There are not many big selling clusters in the near future that could open the door for swift upward movement, according to the Global In/Out of the Money indicator

    Advertisement

    The absence of selling pressure resistance points to a potential rally for DOGE toward the $0.17 price level, where more resistance to the asset's decline and possible consolidation await. According to the indicator, roughly 73% of Dogecoin addresses are presently in the money or profitably holding DOGE. Being in a strong position is usually indicated by a high percentage of profitable holders since fewer holders are under pressure to sell at a loss. 

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    However, just about 24% of addresses are out of the money, which lessens the possibility of strong selling pressure in the short term. In addition, 11.4 billion DOGE have been moved in the last 24 hours, a significant increase in the volume of large transactions. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Introduces Crypto Vaults for Banks in Major Expansion Move
    2009 Satoshi-Era Whale Begins $70 Million Bitcoin Sell-Off
    Big Reason for 'Breaking Bad Satoshi's' Disappearance Voiced by Samson Mow
    FBI-Linked Wallet Owns Shiba Inu's Bone

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) New Key Pattern Just Dropped, Anemic XRP Performance Might End Here, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reversal Imminent?
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 00:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) New Key Pattern Just Dropped, Anemic XRP Performance Might End Here, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reversal Imminent?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    The current activity suggests that institutional investors, or whales, may be preparing for a future price increase. Due to these high-volume players' substantial market-moving ability, such large movements frequently precede notable price swings. 

    With this data, it looks like DOGE will move toward the $0.17 threshold, where traders should be on the lookout for stronger selling pressure. A longer rally for Dogecoin is possible if this barrier is successfully breached. There might be a pullback or a period of consolidation, though, if DOGE encounters significant resistance at or close to this level.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 10, 2024 - 12:04
    6.2 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours Sets DOGE on New Path
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Oct 10, 2024 - 11:52
    Fed Releases Crucial Signal for Markets, Here's How Crypto Reacted
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Decentralizing the World’s Dapp Store: How DappRadar is Solving Real Problems for Web3
    VanEck Launches $30M Fund to Support Innovation in Fintech, Crypto and AI
    Coded Estate's Oversubscribed Angel Round Fuels Launch of Real Estate Hub on Nibiru Chain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) 70% Surge Incoming? Important On-Chain Data
    6.2 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours Sets DOGE on New Path
    Fed Releases Crucial Signal for Markets, Here's How Crypto Reacted
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD