    OpenLedger, Trust Wallet Exploring AI-Powered Wallet Experiences

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 6/08/2025 - 13:45
    OpenLedger, AI blockchain for decentralized data models, shared details of its new development with TrustWallet, major crypto wallet
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    OpenLedger, the AI blockchain building decentralized data and model infrastructure, is working together with Trust Wallet, the world’s leading self-custody wallet trusted by over 200 million people, to make AI-powered wallet experiences accessible to everyone in crypto.

    OpenLedger, Trust Wallet enter into long-term AI-focused development program

    According to the joint official statement, OpenLedger, a cutting-edge AI blockchain for decentralized data, and Trust Wallet, a dominant self-custody wallet have entered into a long-term strategic alliance. The two teams will collaborate on introducing AI to wallet experiences.

    This effort will focus on building the first truly AI-native wallet interface, AI assistants for DeFi, where users can interact using simple natural language while the wallet intelligently understands, routes and executes Web3 actions across chains and protocols.

    Kamesh, a core contributor of OpenLedger, highlights the importance of the collaboration for the UX/UI of crypto wallets on a global scale:

    This brings intelligence directly into the wallet. By combining Trust Wallet’s intuitive interface with OpenLedger’s AI blockchain, we’re enabling users to express intent and see it executed seamlessly on-chain, turning complex actions into simple conversations.

    Trust Wallet will leverage OpenLedger’s AI capabilities to explore how smarter, easier wallet interactions can be built. It aims to make everyday Web3 actions more intuitive for users across the world.

    Brand new functions for intuitive AI use in wallets

    Eowyn Chen, CEO at Trust Wallet, welcomes the inaugural phase of the collaboration and expects it to be useful for the Web3 audience:

    We’re excited to explore how AI can simplify and personalize the wallet experience, while staying true to our mission of self-custody and user ownership.

    Together, OpenLedger and Trust Wallet will explore how AI can enable intuitive features like natural language commands, smart transaction suggestions and automated on-chain actions, all while ensuring full transparency and user control.

    This marks a step toward a more intelligent, user-driven Web3, where wallets evolve from passive tools to active agents built on verifiable AI and decentralized infrastructure.

