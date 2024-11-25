    Nouriel Roubini, Atlas Capital Launch USAF ETF on NASDAQ

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Atlas Capital team unveils its first ETF on NASDAQ exchange in collaboration with Dr. Nouriel Roubini, Goldman Sachs and major VC firm DFG
    Mon, 25/11/2024 - 14:45
    Nouriel Roubini, Atlas Capital Launch USAF ETF on NASDAQ
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Atlas Capital, a multi-product fintech platform co-founded by renowned economist Dr. Nouriel Roubini announced the debut of the Atlas America Fund (Ticker: USAF) on NASDAQ. The new ETF instrument will offer an alternative to U.S. Treasuries for long-term investment.

    Atlas America Fund (USAF) by Atlas Capital, Nouriel Roubini debuts on NASDAQ

    Atlas Capital Team Inc, a pioneer in modern investment solutions, released Atlas America Fund (USAF), its inaugural exchange-traded fund (ETF) on NASDAQ. The product is designed for both institutional and retail investors.

    Article image
    Image by Atlas Capital

    The novel product is co-founded by renowned scientist Nouriel Roubini, Atlas Capital co-founder and chief economist.

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Reveals Stunning Detail About SHIB Burns
    $5.4 Billion: MicroStrategy Announces Record-Breaking Bitcoin Purchase
    Dogecoin Foundation Reveals 2025 Ambition: Details
    Top Trader Peter Brandt Reveals One of the 'Easiest' Bitcoin ATHs He Ever Predicted

    The USAF ETF combines U.S. Treasury bonds, gold, REITs and food commodities that adapt to turbulent economic cycles. Offering investors an alternative to the standard 60/40 portfolio structuring, USAF’s core is expected to be stable even amid brutal market events.

    Advertisement

    The goal of the ETF is to offer a balanced and flexible portfolio option that can grant investors long-term, risk-adjusted returns regardless of hostile macro context.

    The ETF is the first to be launched by Atlas Capital, which yielded contributions from DFG, a high-profile VC fund dedicated to advancing unique and innovative projects in the segments of Web3 and digital assets.

    James Wo, the founder and CEO of DFG, is excited by the prospects of the new product and the scope of opportunities it unlocks for various groups of investors:

    Dr. Roubini is an economic visionary, and that forward-thinking mentality is present throughout all of the Atlas Capital Group’s activities, including the launch of its first ETF. As supporters of Atlas Capital Group, we’re thrilled to see its team continuing on its path to bring investors true economic innovation that takes the realities of today’s highly uncertain markets into account. I speak for everyone at DFG when I say that we’re excited to see what the future holds for them

    Largely, the new product can be viewed as a potential alternative for UST10 in the segment of long-term balanced portfolios for predictable returns.

    Goldman Sachs’s ETF Accelerator platform backing launch

    The USAF launch was facilitated with support from Goldman Sachs’s ETF Accelerator platform, which enables the institution’s clientele to easily and efficiently launch, list and manage ETFs.

    It should be noted that the market of ETFs reached $13 trillion in Q1, 2024, as per JP Morgan’s estimations.

    Amid persistent market uncertainty, the combination of securities, commodities and other instruments that ETFs offer investors under one exposure-reducing package makes investment more approachable, liquid and diverse to hedge against unstable times.

    In 2024, ETFs for spot Bitcoin and Ethereum were green-lit by the U.S. government. The interest in these groups of products might be interpreted as one of the catalysts for the ongoing bullish rally.

    #Atlas Capital
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 25, 2024 - 14:43
    XRP Ledger (XRPL) Hosts First Ripple-Backed Tokenized Fund
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Nov 25, 2024 - 14:34
    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for November 25
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HIPTHER Academy Launches: Advancing Gaming & Tech with Premier Learning and Brand Values
    WOW Summit Bangkok 2024: A Recap of the Most Large-Scale Event of the Year
    MEXC Raises the Bar: Supercar Giveaway Boosted to 12,000,000 USDT!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Ledger (XRPL) Hosts First Ripple-Backed Tokenized Fund
    SOL and BNB Price Prediction for November 25
    Stellar (XLM), Polkadot (DOT) Behind $100,000 BTC Party Delay? Santiment Answers
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD