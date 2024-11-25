Nouriel Roubini, Atlas Capital Launch USAF ETF on NASDAQ

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Atlas Capital , a multi-product fintech platform co-founded by renowned economist Dr. Nouriel Roubini announced the debut of the Atlas America Fund (Ticker: USAF) on NASDAQ. The new ETF instrument will offer an alternative to U.S. Treasuries for long-term investment.

Atlas Capital Team Inc, a pioneer in modern investment solutions, released Atlas America Fund (USAF), its inaugural exchange-traded fund (ETF) on NASDAQ. The product is designed for both institutional and retail investors.

The novel product is co-founded by renowned scientist Nouriel Roubini, Atlas Capital co-founder and chief economist.

The USAF ETF combines U.S. Treasury bonds, gold, REITs and food commodities that adapt to turbulent economic cycles. Offering investors an alternative to the standard 60/40 portfolio structuring, USAF’s core is expected to be stable even amid brutal market events.

The goal of the ETF is to offer a balanced and flexible portfolio option that can grant investors long-term, risk-adjusted returns regardless of hostile macro context.

The ETF is the first to be launched by Atlas Capital, which yielded contributions from DFG, a high-profile VC fund dedicated to advancing unique and innovative projects in the segments of Web3 and digital assets.

James Wo, the founder and CEO of DFG , is excited by the prospects of the new product and the scope of opportunities it unlocks for various groups of investors:

Dr. Roubini is an economic visionary, and that forward-thinking mentality is present throughout all of the Atlas Capital Group’s activities, including the launch of its first ETF. As supporters of Atlas Capital Group, we’re thrilled to see its team continuing on its path to bring investors true economic innovation that takes the realities of today’s highly uncertain markets into account. I speak for everyone at DFG when I say that we’re excited to see what the future holds for them

Largely, the new product can be viewed as a potential alternative for UST10 in the segment of long-term balanced portfolios for predictable returns.

Goldman Sachs’s ETF Accelerator platform backing launch

The USAF launch was facilitated with support from Goldman Sachs’s ETF Accelerator platform, which enables the institution’s clientele to easily and efficiently launch, list and manage ETFs.

It should be noted that the market of ETFs reached $13 trillion in Q1, 2024, as per JP Morgan’s estimations.

Amid persistent market uncertainty, the combination of securities, commodities and other instruments that ETFs offer investors under one exposure-reducing package makes investment more approachable, liquid and diverse to hedge against unstable times.

In 2024, ETFs for spot Bitcoin and Ethereum were green-lit by the U.S. government. The interest in these groups of products might be interpreted as one of the catalysts for the ongoing bullish rally.