Advertisement
AD

NoahArk Tech Group Raises $2.4 Million From EOS Network Ventures

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
New investment round signals commencement of innovative and collaborative era for EOS DeFi
Wed, 10/01/2024 - 13:24
NoahArk Tech Group Raises $2.4 Million From EOS Network Ventures
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Multi-directional investment, technology and marketing collaboration is set to unlock new potential and catalyze growth in the DeFi space on both EOS mainnet and its Ethereum-compatible element, EOS EVM.

Advertisement

NoahArk Tech Group completes funding round with $2.4 million raised

NoahArk Tech Group, a product of the collaboration between Defibox Technology Limited (Defibox.io) and Hong Kong Noah Technology Limited (Noahark.io), announces the conclusion of a strategic $2.4 million investment round fueled by EOS Network Ventures (ENV).

Investment by ENV into NoahArk Tech Group is not just a financial endorsement but a strategic collaboration aimed at fostering innovation within the EOS ecosystem. This partnership is expected to unlock new potential and catalyze growth in the DeFi space.

NoahArk Tech Group CEO, Eason, shares his excitement about the prospects the new collaboration unlocks for all actors in the DeFi ecosystem:

This investment from EOS Network Ventures, coupled with the reorganization of Defibox.io and Noahark.io, marks a transformative phase for the EOS DeFi ecosystem. In this new phase, the EOS EVM will significantly enhance our operational capabilities, making it easier for established products and developers to participate and enabling the fluid movement of various assets through cross-chain bridges.

NoahArk Tech Group is the result of a collaboration initiated by Defibox Technology Limited (Defibox.io) and Hong Kong Noah Technology Limited (Noahark.io). Their shared mission is to build a robust DeFi (Decentralized Finance) alliance within the EOS ecosystem, primarily focusing on decentralized exchange (DEX) activities.

Related
EOS Network Ventures Boosts EZ Swap With $500,000 Investment

As covered by U.Today previously, EOS Network Ventures recently fueled GameFi innovator EZ Swap with $500,000 investment.

NoahArk Tech Group launched to change the narrative for EOS and EOS EVM

Yves La Rose, Director of EOS Network Ventures (ENV), commented on their investment in NoahArk Tech Group and stressed its role in DeFi infrastructure growth:

Through our investment in NoahArk Tech Group, we're not just funding a company, we're investing in the future of DeFi on the EOS Network. We're confident in their ability to innovate and believe this partnership will lead to significant advancements in the EOS ecosystem. This move is more than just financial support; it's a commitment to driving growth and new developments in DeFi. We see NoahArk Tech Group as a key player in enhancing decentralized exchanges and our strategic vision is to support the creation of more interconnected and user-friendly DeFi services, benefiting the entire sector.

NoahArk Group's long-term strategy includes leveraging the strengths of both Defibox.io, a prominent DeFi platform on EOS Native, and Noahark.io, a new-gen DeFi project on EOS EVM, to drive a broad spectrum of innovative efforts in the DeFi sector.

Following long-awaited reorganization, Defibox.io and Noahark.io will continue to operate independently in terms of product branding, yet will fully share resources — including funds, personnel and technology — under the leadership of NoahArk Tech Group.

#EOS News
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image XRP up 96% in Trading Volume as XRP Price Finds Major Support
2024/01/10 13:22
XRP up 96% in Trading Volume as XRP Price Finds Major Support
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 27,510% as SHIB Team Destroys 9.3 Billion Shiba Inu
2024/01/10 13:22
SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 27,510% as SHIB Team Destroys 9.3 Billion Shiba Inu
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Edward Snowden Slams SEC Chief Gary Gensler for False Bitcoin ETF Announcement: Details
2024/01/10 13:22
Edward Snowden Slams SEC Chief Gary Gensler for False Bitcoin ETF Announcement: Details
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Breaking Boundaries: Taisu Ventures Co-hosts Web3 Hackathon with TreeHacks at Stanford
Open Source Rif Wallet Launched With The Aim To Bring The Next Billion To Bitcoin
Bahrain Fintech Revolution Summit 2024 - Bahrain’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

NoahArk Tech Group Raises $2.4 Million From EOS Network Ventures
XRP up 96% in Trading Volume as XRP Price Finds Major Support
SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 27,510% as SHIB Team Destroys 9.3 Billion Shiba Inu
Show all