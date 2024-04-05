Advertisement
AD

    SEC Scores Major Victory Against Terra and Do Kwon

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The disgraced South Korean entrepreneur has been found liable for civil fraud
    Fri, 5/04/2024 - 19:40
    SEC Scores Major Victory Against Terra and Do Kwon
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Disgraced South Korean cryptocurrency entrepreneur Do Kwon and his company, Terraform Labs, have been found liable for fraud as the result of a two-week trial, Bloomberg reports.  

    Advertisement

    Kwon's fall from grace happened in early 2022, with more than $40 billion worth of investor assets being wiped out during one of the biggest cryptocurrency crises.  

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission initially announced charges against Kwon and Terraform back in February 2023. The SEC argued that the Terra co-founder made misleading claims about the nature of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin, which eventually lost its peg to the U.S. dollar and collapsed to zero. Unlike traditional stablecoins of the like of Circle's USDC, Terra's LUNA did not have any backing.       

    The SEC argues that the Terra ecosystem was an elaborate fraud, and the defendants themselves controlled the price of the so-called "stablecoin."         

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler described the losses suffered by Terra investors as "devastating" in his statement. The debating downfall of one of the biggest cryptocurrency players, which boasted two coins in the top 10 at one point, also caused several bankruptcies within the cryptocurrency sector.           

    Related
    Two Key Trends to Watch Ahead of Bitcoin (BTC) Halving

    Kwon is also facing criminal fraud cases on his home turf as well as in the US. 

    As reported by U.Today, Kwon was arrested in Montenegro last year. Earlier today, the country's Supreme Court ruled that the South Korea native could be extradited to the US, overturning the decision by the Appellate Court of Montenegro that was announced in early March. 

    After being released from prison earlier this year, Kwon remains in a local shelter for foreigners.

    #Terra News #Do Kwon
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image DOGE Price Prediction for April 5
    2024/04/05 19:46
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 5
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Two Key Trends to Watch Ahead of Bitcoin (BTC) Halving
    2024/04/05 19:46
    Two Key Trends to Watch Ahead of Bitcoin (BTC) Halving
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ripple to Launch Dollar-Backed Stablecoin, Samson Mow Likens Bitcoin ETFs to Matrix's Neo, Shiba Inu Surges 1,058% in Key Metric: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/04/05 19:46
    Ripple to Launch Dollar-Backed Stablecoin, Samson Mow Likens Bitcoin ETFs to Matrix's Neo, Shiba Inu Surges 1,058% in Key Metric: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
    FuturesAI Launches Referral Program with Exclusive Deposit Bonus
    SimpleSwap Updated Its Loyalty Program With BTC Cashback
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SEC Scores Major Victory Against Terra and Do Kwon
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 5
    Two Key Trends to Watch Ahead of Bitcoin (BTC) Halving
    Show all