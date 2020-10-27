Next Stellar Test Network Reset to Take Place Tomorrow

Tue, 10/27/2020 - 15:55
Alex Dovbnya
Stellar is readying for a scheduled reset of its testnet network
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

A scheduled Stellar network reset is set for Oct. 28, according to a recent announcement by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF).

The Stellar testnet undergoes a reset every quarter. The last one took place on July 28.

A testnet represents a small version of the network that serves as a sandbox for developers.

They have more creative freedom since no actual money is involved. While it is possible to submit transactions to the network, they have no value, which prevents any accidental losses.

The testnet also comes in handy for analyzing smaller datasets from the network.

However, it cannot be used for stress testing and storing data in the long term, or for securing sensitive or private information.

The SDF routinely performs a complete reset of the genesis ledger of its testnet, effectively creating a new one from scratch. This makes it easier for developers to work on new apps.

These periodic resets help to make the network less cluttered by clearing all unnecessary data, such as past account entries, transaction history, etc.

Developers are required to rejoin the testnet after each quarterly reset by creating new accounts.

A newly developed script automatically creates known accounts if they do not exist on the testnet.

It is also possible to run one's own private testnet in order to avoid being affected by quarterly resets.

