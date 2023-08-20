Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Urges Development Team to Rest Ahead of Big Week for Shibarium

As anticipation builds around Shiba Inu's blockchain layer, Shibarium, the lead behind the project, Shytoshi Kusama, provided an update for the community on the current scaling efforts. In a recent post, Kusama shared that the team dedicated its focus to ensuring some necessary security measures and initiated in-depth testing on the blockchain.

The project's lead says that Shibarium is currently operational in a private mode, producing blocks normally. The team plans to continue testing and scaling in readiness to partner with established associates come Monday. Before reopening the blockchain to the public, Kusama has emphasized the importance of rest for the development team to ensure peak performance.

Kusama's update followed a previous announcement that highlighted the team's significant progress on the second day of scaling Shibarium.

They had restarted the blockchain for temporary internal testing and have since been working on scaling efforts in multiple ways. Collaborations with the Alchemy team enabled them to scale operations for Shibarium by a staggering 1,500%. Additionally, the team worked with decentralized parties and validators to amplify the server infrastructure by the same percentage, ensuring they are prepared for increased traffic in the future.

As reported by U.Today, the mainnet launch of Shiba Inu's much-anticipated Layer-2 solution faced unforeseen technical issues shortly after its launch due to an overwhelming spike in user activities. Kusama highlighted the immense traffic, revealing that within just 30 minutes of Shibarium's launch, over 160 million compute units were recorded on their enterprise plan with Alchemy. In light of these challenges, Kusama has been quick to address concerns and assure the community that funds are safe and that measures are being taken to manage the volume effectively.

However, as with any significant innovation, rumors and misinformation can spread quickly. Shiba Inu's market value witnessed a dip as Shibarium confronted technical glitches, compounded by allegedly false screenshots on social media suggesting the launch had failed. Kusama has implored the community to remain patient, urging members to be wary of unfounded rumors.