New SHIB Burn Portal Detected, While 105 Million SHIB Gets Removed

New portal for burning Shiba Inu emerged, which might be used to promote SHIB to non-SHIB holders

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

@shib_superstore, the Twitter account representing the online shop of Travis Johnson, developer of SHIB burn games for smartphones, has announced that there is a new website that burns Shiba Inu.

In the meantime, over the past 24 hours, a massive amount of SHIB tokens has been removed from circulation. This still seems like a drop in the ocean, though.

"This website DOES burn SHIB"

In his tweet, @shib_superstore mentioned the playzone.online website, which is listed on the Shib Superstore portal. Travis Johnson confirmed that this site also helps users burn Shiba Inu. However, the mechanism is made so as to make profits and burn SHIB depending on how many users have visited the website.

In contrast, using mobile games on Travis's site allows burning SHIB and lets game creators earn some income.

Ads

However, Travis seems to believe that playzone.online could attract non-SHIB holders and perhaps interest them in the second largest meme coin and in burning it.

Some of you have noticed the website https://t.co/UuOkJAnvao listed on https://t.co/d0goxr70o0



This website DOES burn SHIB, but I do not want it to take away focus from the burning games.



Playzone earns only through website visits, the games pay royalties to their creators. pic.twitter.com/foqA3xlujm — SHIB Super Store (@shib_superstore) August 19, 2022

With that being said....could be a good candidate to promote to non-SHIB holders?

105 million SHIB removed by SHIB army

Meanwhile, the Shibburn Twitter account has reported that over the past 24 hours, the SHIB army has managed to send a total of 105,165,658 Shiba tokens to nonspendable wallets, where they will be permanently locked.

Burning this amount of crypto has taken merely eight transactions this time, according to the tweet.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 105,165,658 $SHIB tokens burned and 8 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnyZel to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) August 20, 2022

At the moment, the total amount of burnt SHIB tokens equals 410,377,554,088,301, but 558,233,995,677,178 SHIB are still in circulation.