New Key Date for XRP Holders Just Emerged, Major Exchange Lists ADA and Coinbase Ethereum for Futures Collateral, Billions of SHIB Purchased by Major Dormant ETH Whale: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

New key date for XRP holders just emerged

In a recent X post , Deribit derivatives crypto exchange reported that traders are now showing strong interest in XRP options that are set to expire on March 28, with in-the-money (ITM) calls leading open interest. This demonstrates traders' bullish sentiment toward XRP following the dismissal of the SEC's appeal against Ripple. As can be seen on the chart in the exchange's post, there has been a huge spike in ITM for March 28, which means that many traders believe XRP will surge above certain strike prices by the aforementioned day, and thus allow them to secure profits. On Wednesday, March 19, XRP rallied to an intraday high of $2.59; however, the asset is currently trading at $2.37, down almost 5% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Major exchange lists Cardano (ADA) and Coinbase Ethereum for futures collateral

Yesterday , Coinbase International Exchange announced on its X handle that Cardano (ADA) and Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) can now be used as collateral for perpetual futures on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. This marks another step in Coinbase's expansion of supported cryptocurrencies. The development is significant for ADA, as it has faced regulatory scrutiny from the SEC in the past; the agency alleged the asset to be an unregistered security. However, with Gary Gensler's departure from the SEC and a shift in the commission's approach to crypto enforcement, the outlook of ADA is improving, potentially leading to greater market adoption. Apart from futures trading, Coinbase is also working toward bringing more assets on-chain, aligning with the broader industry trend of tokenization and blockchain integration into financial services.

