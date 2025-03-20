Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    New Key Date for XRP Holders Just Emerged

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 20/03/2025 - 16:00
    Are big players positioning for major move?
    Advertisement
    New Key Date for XRP Holders Just Emerged
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to derivatives cryptocurrency exchange Deribit, XRP options traders are currently piling into the March 28 expiry. 

    Advertisement

    In-the-money (ITM) calls are currently leading open interest. This means that traders remain bullish on XRP following the recent rally driven by the long-awaited dismissal of the SEC's appeal against Ripple. 

    The chart below shows that there has been a huge spike in ITM for March 28. A lot of options traders are convinced that the XRP price will be trading above certain strike prices by the aforementioned day. In this way, they will be able to secure profits. 

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Makes Stunning Bitcoin EUR Prediction, Hold Tight
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 857% With 551.3 Million SHIB Torched, But There's a Catch
    "Crypto Dad" Giancarlo Feels Vindicated After Ripple's Win
    Scam Alert: Cracked Versions of TradingView Targeting Crypto Holders

    Big players are possibly preparing for a volatile move that will take place before March 28. Options holders exercising their options might increase buying pressure. 

    Advertisement

    On Wednesday, the price of XRP rallied to an intraday high of $2.59. However, it has since given up some gains, slipping to an intraday low of $2.43. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that the SEC abandoning its appeal has provided a lot of certainty for the company. 

    It remains to be seen how the token is going to perform now that the SEC is out of the picture. 

    Ripple continues to own roughly 42% of the token's total supply. 

    Garlinghouse has stated that the company might reduce its XRP sales in the future.

    #Ripple News #XRP News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 20, 2025 - 15:57
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Reverses Gains, What's Happening?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Mar 20, 2025 - 15:41
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 20
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Lagrange Strikes a Deal with Matter Labs to Direct Up to 75% of Outsourced Proofs
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Lagrange Strikes a Deal with Matter Labs to Direct Up to 75% of Outsourced Proofs
    2025 Predictions: Will Crypto Casinos Thrive or Fade Away?
    PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    New Key Date for XRP Holders Just Emerged
    XRP Rival Stellar (XLM) Reverses Gains, What's Happening?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 20
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD