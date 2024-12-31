Advertisement
    New Initiative Aims to Add Bitcoin to Balance Sheet of Swiss National Bank

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Adding Bitcoin to SNB's reserves would require changing federal constitution
    Tue, 31/12/2024 - 13:55
    New Initiative Aims to Add Bitcoin to Balance Sheet of Swiss National Bank
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Giw Zanganeh, VP of Energy and Mining at stablecoin giant Tether, has announced a new initiative to amend Switzerland's constitution in order to add Bitcoin to the balance sheet of the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

    Earlier today, it was published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesblatt), which kickstarts the signature collection phase.

    The initiative will have to secure a total of 100,000 manuscript signatures from Swiss citizens until June 30. If successful, it will be reviewed by the Swiss Federal Assembly, the country's federal bicameral parliament.

    The reserves of the SNB are diversified across various fiat currencies and vast gold reserves. It boasts roughly 1,040 tons of the yellow metal. 

    However, Bitcoin advocates also want to include Bitcoin in Article 99 (Clause 3) of the country's federal constitution, which states that part of the country's reserves should be held in gold. This would require adding two or three words (depending on the language).

    This is not the first time that such an initiative has been launched. Back in October 2021, 2B4CH, a local crypto-focused think tank, launched a similar initiative. Back then, it failed, as expected. However, now that the U.S. is seriously considering establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve, other countries might follow suit.

    As reported by U.Today, Christian Lindner, the former German financial minister, has called for adding Bitcoin to the national reserves of Germany as well as the reserves of the European Central Bank (ECB).

    Switzerland, of course, is known as one of the most crypto-friendly countries. Zug, one of 26 cantons, started experimenting with Bitcoin payments all the way back in 2016, when the leading cryptocurrency was still relatively unknown.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

