New Satoshi Nakamoto Statue Presented in Switzerland As Major Plan B Forum Starts

Prominent crypto trader Willy Woo has published a photo of the mayor of the Swiss city of Lugano presenting a newly-built statue of Satoshi Nakamoto. In the photo, the statue is about to be unveiled.

The unveiling of the monument is taking place as the Plan B conference dedicated to Bitcoin begins in Lugano and will last for two days. This event boasts major guests from the crypto and financial world as its headline speakers. Among them is the “Satoshi candidate” Nick Szabo, founder of Blockstream (and another “Satoshi candidate”) Adam Back, his former colleague and now the CEO at JAN3 Samson Mow.

Julian Assange’s wife Stella and his brother Gabriel Shipton will also be there, along with SkyBridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, and many other prominent figures from the crypto realm.

Mayor of Lugano City presents a Statue of Satoshi.



These leaders and influencers are coming together to Lugano to “to discuss Bitcoin adoption, economics, financial freedom, and freedom of speech”, according to the website of the conference.

Satoshi created and launched Bitcoin in 2009 after the global financial crisis caused by the collapse of the mortgage loan market in the US a year before. In the white paper he published, was mentioned Adam Back (hence many believe that he is Satoshi) with whom he exchanged a few e-mails before Bitcoin was launched.