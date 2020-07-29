New AAVE Token Introduced by Ethereum-Based Lending Protocol Aave to Replace LEND

News
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 19:59
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum-powered protocol Aave is set to become fully autonomous
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Ethereum-based lending protocol Aave has introduced the Aavenomics upgrade proposal that is supposed to make it fully decentralized and autonomous.

Aave’s native token, LEND, will migrate for the new AAVE token whose holders will be responsible for making key governance decisions.   

LEND gets replaced by AAVE

Aave (formerly known as “ETHLend”) held its ICO back 2017, raking in $16.2 mln for developing the platform.

The protocol’s users are able to borrow ETH, with LEND tokens acting as collateral.          

Under the new update proposal, 1.3 bln LEND tokens will swapped for 16 mln AAVE tokens (100 LEND per 1 AAVE). 

image by @AaveAave

AAVE holders are incentivized to lock their tokens in the Safety Module (SM) that functions as an insurance fund that protects the protocol from black swan events such as mass liquidations or serious bugs.

Apart from liquidity providers, the community might also decide to reward new apps created within the Aave ecosystem or introduce other incentives.  

Related
Mike Novogratz Gives Shoutout to Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin, Claims He's Playing Long Game

A new governance system 

Earlier this month, Aave received a $3 mln investment from 3 Arrows Capital and Framework Ventures.

The two firms, together with the rest of the community, are able to engage in the protocol’s governance Aave Improvement Proposals (AIPs).

Aave CEO Stani Kulechov opined that the stakeholders would bring "substantial expertise":

"Our focus has always been innovation and diligent risk management, which has got the attention of Framework Ventures and Three Arrows Capital. Their involvement will bring substantial expertise to scale the protocol for institutional usage and they will be helpful stakeholders within our community."

The governance can approve or reject a certain proposal once it gets implemented by the genesis team.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
6 days ago

Bitcoin or Other Cryptos Will Not Be Part of Basket-Backed Global Reserve Unit, Peter Brandt Predicts
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 days ago

Cardano Launches Countdown to Conducting Shelley Upgrade Early Next Week
Yuri Molchan
News
1 day ago

Mike Novogratz: Bitcoin’s Remaining Retail Interest Still High and Shifted to Story Stocks and Tech Stocks
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settings