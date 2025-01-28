Advertisement
    National DigiFoundry Workgroup Publishes Comprehensive Guide on Web3 Security

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    National DigiFoundry Secure Information Sharing Workgroup releases detailed best practices index on info security in Web3
    Tue, 28/01/2025 - 15:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The National DigiFoundry Secure Information Sharing Workgroup has released its "Industry Guide on Secure Information Sharing Using Web3 Technologies," spotlighting transformative approaches to implement secure communication across various segments of the digital assets scene.

    National DigiFoundry Workgroup publishes data security guide for Web3

    According to its official statement, the National DigiFoundry, a United States-based, member-funded national collaboration initiative to foster continuous innovation in the digital asset ecosystem, authored an "Industry Guide on Secure Information Sharing Using Web3 Technologies."

    Article image
    Image by National DigiFoundry

    The document summarizes the best practices in the sphere of confidential and safe data sharing for the Web3 segment and related fields of business.

    By leveraging decentralized Web3 technologies, this guide provides actionable solutions to address the evolving challenges of information sharing in critical sectors like finance, healthcare and technology.

    Benjamin Diggles, the chair of the National DigiFoundry Workgroup and cofounder of Constellation Network, stresses the importance of measures and practices indicated in the guide for the next generation of crypto applications and devices:

    This guide isn’t just about emerging technology—it’s about reshaping how industries handle secure information sharing. From enabling secure collaboration and communications to ensuring patient data confidentiality in healthcare, our guide lays the groundwork for innovation in critical domains.

    Designed for real-world impact, the starter guide offers a robust framework combining open standards and decentralized components, such as identity management, key management, storage and messaging protocols. This approach delivers secure, scalable and end-to-end encrypted systems, ensuring privacy and efficiency for both individual and group communications.

    Workgroup calls for researchers and developers to study guide

    Kevin Jackson, the program lead for the NDF, stresses that DigiFoundry is working in a plethora of segments of R&D in the tech and digital industries:

    This is one of many industry focused Workgroups within the National DigiFoundry. Workgroups are the core of our operations and are the source of our value. From Climate Change Disaster Response and Decentralized Science to Financial Product Tokenization and Refugee Management, we are truly at the center of emerging Web3 solutions.

    The National DigiFoundry Workgroup calls on technology leaders, developers and industry stakeholders to embrace this resource as a blueprint for navigating the complexities of Web3 adoption.

    The guide equips organizations to create trusted, future-ready systems that enhance collaboration, efficiency and security.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

