NAGAX Social Trading Platform Launches Staking Instruments

Companies
Thu, 05/26/2022 - 15:21
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Social cryptocurrency trading platform NAGAX added staking module to its ecosystem with lucrative APYs for all users
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents

NAGAX, a cryptocurrency trading arm of flagship trading platform NAGA, has added novel functionality designed to provide all iof its users with secure and low-risk passive income opportunities.

NAGAX launches staking for Bitcoin (BTC), major altcoins, trending tokens

According to the official announcement shared by NAGAX cryptocurrencies ecosystem, a proprietary staking module becomes the latest addition to its instruments stack.

NAGAX staking platform goes live today, May 26, 2022. It will support staking of veteran cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), trending altcoins Axie Infinity (AXS), Polkadot (DOT), leading PoS coins Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC), major stablecoins U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) as well as the platform's native token, NAGA Coin (NGC).

The minimum staking period for all cryptos is 24 hours while 7-day, 14-day and 30-day programs are also available. Thus, the NAGAX staking platform is flexible, making it attractive for traders with different investing strategies.

All staking programs are charged with zero fees; no minimum amount of crypto is set for newcomers.

Hold NAGA Coin for maximum rewards

While APYs on NAGAX staking platform are already high (between 4 and 12%), users can boost their rates by holding NGC cryptocurrency during periods of staking.

Holders of 10,000 NGC will enjoy up to 20% APYs.

Also, the NAGAX team is going to unveil a native marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the coming months. This step will be a natural expansion of NAGAX's "social trading" concept.

