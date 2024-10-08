Mysterious 4,000 BTC Transfer Heats up Intrigue for Crypto Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Popular blockchain platform Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transactions, has spotted a massive Bitcoin transfer made less than 24 hours ago.

It coincided with the world’s flagship cryptocurrency plunging in a 2.6% price decline.

$255 million in Bitcoin shoveled anonymously

The aforementioned data source shared that a massive 4,000 BTC valued at $255,255,634 at the time of the initiated transaction were transferred between two anonymous blockchain addresses.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 4,000 #BTC (255,255,634 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/ktseVx1tSg — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 7, 2024

Prior to that, the same blockchain sleuth revealed that 2,685 BTC worth $170,028,061 were transferred by a user from the Bitfinex exchange to Kraken.

Advertisement

In the comments under the first tweet, the Bitcoin community reacted with many excited messages about BTC and the possible nature of this transaction.

Bitcoin ETF witness large $235 million inflows

As reported by U.Today, on Monday, Oct. 8, spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) started the week with massive inflows, which totaled roughly $235 million.

Fidelity’s FBTC fund lead the way with $103.7 million coming in, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT: and it was $97.9 million. Ark Invest and Bitwise ETFs saw inflows of $12.6 million and $13. million.

Now, these spot ETFs hold a total of 925,266 BTC valued at around $59.2 billion, with BlackRock holding the largest piece of this Bitcoin cake. This is almost 5% of the circulating Bitcoin supply, as noted by IntoTheBlock on-chain data aggregator.