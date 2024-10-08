Advertisement
AD

    Mysterious 4,000 BTC Transfer Heats up Intrigue for Crypto Community

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Jaw-dropping anonymous Bitcoin transaction has triggered BTC community's curiosity
    Tue, 8/10/2024 - 11:51
    Mysterious 4,000 BTC Transfer Heats up Intrigue for Crypto Community
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Popular blockchain platform Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transactions, has spotted a massive Bitcoin transfer made less than 24 hours ago.

    It coincided with the world’s flagship cryptocurrency plunging in a 2.6% price decline.

    $255 million in Bitcoin shoveled anonymously

    The aforementioned data source shared that a massive 4,000 BTC valued at $255,255,634 at the time of the initiated transaction were transferred between two anonymous blockchain addresses.

    HOT Stories
    3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whales Waking up Again
    Bitcoin ETFs See $235 Million in Total Net Flows
    Solana (SOL) Breakout We've Been Waiting For, Etheruem (ETH) Might Not See $2,500, Dogecoin (DOGE) Needs $400 Million to Move Up
    Elon Musk's Satoshi Theory Might Be Proved True This Week

    Prior to that, the same blockchain sleuth revealed that 2,685 BTC worth $170,028,061 were transferred by a user from the Bitfinex exchange to Kraken.

    Advertisement

    In the comments under the first tweet, the Bitcoin community reacted with many excited messages about BTC and the possible nature of this transaction.

    Related
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Identity Should Never Be Revealed, Anthony Pompliano Hints
    Mon, 10/07/2024 - 11:15
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Identity Should Never Be Revealed, Anthony Pompliano Hints
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin ETF witness large $235 million inflows

    As reported by U.Today, on Monday, Oct. 8, spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) started the week with massive inflows, which totaled roughly $235 million.

    Fidelity’s FBTC fund lead the way with $103.7 million coming in, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT: and it was $97.9 million. Ark Invest and Bitwise ETFs saw inflows of $12.6 million and $13. million.

    Now, these spot ETFs hold a total of 925,266 BTC valued at around $59.2 billion, with BlackRock holding the largest piece of this Bitcoin cake. This is almost 5% of the circulating Bitcoin supply, as noted by IntoTheBlock on-chain data aggregator.

    #Bitcoin #Spot Bitcoin ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 8, 2024 - 11:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 109% in Activity Amid $229 Million Market Sell-off
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 8, 2024 - 11:19
    3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whales Waking up Again
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Nigella Diamond Club Empowers Education in Blockchain
    Web 3 & AI Investors Continue to Choose Dubai as Their New Home in 2025, But Why?
    Bahrain Fintech Revolution Summit 2025 - Pioneering Financial Innovation: Shaping the Future Of Digital Finance in the Gulf
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mysterious 4,000 BTC Transfer Heats up Intrigue for Crypto Community
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 109% in Activity Amid $229 Million Market Sell-off
    3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whales Waking up Again
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD