Satoshi Nakamoto's Identity Should Never Be Revealed, Anthony Pompliano Hints

Anthony Pompliano, VC investor, Bitcoiner and founder of the Pomp Investments fund, has shared his take on the upcoming likelihood of Satoshi Nakamoto’s exposure in a documentary called “Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery,” which is to be released this week.

While many are looking forward to a possible revelation of one of the most mysterious individuals of the 21st century, Pomp is in the camp of those who think that nobody will ever be able to say for sure who this person (or group of people) is/was - and perhaps that’s all for the better.

In his tweet, Pompliano stated: “The world is better off not knowing who Satoshi Nakamoto was.”

Many commentators agreed with Pomp, among them famous crypto blogger Lark Davis, who said, “Some stones are best left unturned.” The crypto community responded keenly to Pompliano’s tweet, some agreeing with him, some saying that Satoshi made Bitcoin with a group of other developers, some supporting the conspiracy theory that Satoshi worked either for the CIA or for the Chinese intelligence service.

As reported recently, the majority of bet makers on the Polymarket prediction platform believe that the most likely candidate for Satoshi was Len Sassaman, an early cypherpunk, expert in cryptography and an advocate of decentralization and online privacy. However, he tragically took his own life in 2011.

The fact that Satoshi published his last message on the BitcoinTalk forum about stepping away to work on other projects adds to the speculation that Satoshi was none other but Sassaman. One of the other candidates is the founder and CEO of Blockstream, and the creator of Hashcash, Adam Back.

Back was mentioned in the Bitcoin whitepaper published in 2008, and Satoshi also exchanged emails with him while working on BTC. Back has denied many times being the Bitcoin inventor. In light of the approaching HBO documentary release, he tweeted again that he is not Satoshi, adding: “But also the documentary will presumably be wrong, as no one knows who Satoshi is.”

Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus recently tweeted that he would probably be “underwhelmed and disappointed” by “Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery” when he sees it since he does not expect it to reveal Satoshi’s real identity.