    Bitcoin ETFs See $235 Million in Total Net Flows

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF has secured more than $100 million worth of flows
    Tue, 8/10/2024 - 5:30
    Bitcoin ETFs See $235 Million in Total Net Flows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have started a new week with a bang, securing more than $235 million worth of inflows on Oct. 

    Fidelity's FBTC came in first place with nearly $104 million worth of inflows. BlackRock's IBIT is in a close second place with $98 million. 

    As reported by U.Today, the Bitcoin price reclaimed the $64,000 on Monday. However, it has since pared some gains.

    Bitcoin ETFs See $235 Million in Total Net Flows
    Solana (SOL) Breakout We've Been Waiting For, Etheruem (ETH) Might Not See $2,500, Dogecoin (DOGE) Needs $400 Million to Move Up
    Elon Musk's Satoshi Theory Might Be Proved True This Week
    Since the start of the year, Bitcoin ETFs have emerged as the main bullish catalyst for the market, with their performance being widely tracked by the community. 

    These products had a very underwhelming start this month with $242 million worth of outflows on Oct. 1. They went on to record negative flows for three consecutive days. 

    As reported by U.Today, analytics firm CryptoQuant predicted that renewed demand for Bitcoin ETFs could push the price of the leading cryptocurrency substantially higher. 

    Robbie Mitchnick, head of digital assets at BlackRock, recently stated that he views Bitcoin as a risk-off asset despite the common belief that the largest cryptocurrency tends to be tightly correlated with stocks.     

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

