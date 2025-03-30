Advertisement
    Mysterious $333,000,000 Bitcoin Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 30/03/2025 - 12:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) witnesses mysterious $333 million transfer to Kraken
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A total of 4,000 Bitcoin (BTC), which is roughly $332 million, recently made its way to Kraken, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges based in the United States. The blockchain tracking service Whale Alert flagged the movement, linking it to the wallet address "bc1qcpflj68."

    The address does not reveal much. It first appeared a year ago, receiving just 0.002 BTC from Kraken, which may have been just a test transaction. Since then, the address has engaged in various transfers, bouncing Bitcoin between different unknown addresses.

    What's interesting is that even after this latest transaction, the wallet still holds a whopping 11,986 BTC — around $1 billion in value — raising questions about whether this is just one move in a larger strategy.

    Dropping large amounts of Bitcoin onto an exchange tends to signal a potential sale, as high-liquidity platforms like Kraken are often used to onload and offload assets efficiently. But nothing is certain yet. While some are already speculating about a possible sell-off, others note that such transfers don’t always lead to immediate market moves.

    If this Bitcoin hits the market, the size of the transaction could lead to a wave of selling pressure, which might influence price movements. But for now, Bitcoin's price seems unfazed. It dropped below $83,000, and has since rebounded slightly, gaining about 1% over the past 24 hours.

    Article image
    Bitcoin Price by CoinMarketCap

    What's the real focus now? The remaining Bitcoin in the wallet. The big questions now are whether there will be more transfers, if this was a one-time thing, or if something bigger is in the making.

