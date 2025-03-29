Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $72,000: Top Trader on 'Dead Cat Bounce'

Advertisement

Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is failing to conquer $90,000 for five consecutive days. As such, its recent upsurge looks like a "dead cat bounce" before another leg down, says cryptocurrency trader and researcher Koroush AK.

"Dead cat bounce": Top trader on Bitcoin's (BTC) ugly performance

Bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, hit its sixth "lower high" in 2025 on the one-day time frame. As such, its recent short-lived price upsurge looks like a "dead cat bounce." Such a pessimistic statement was made by Koroush AK, a seasoned cryptocurrency trader and researcher on his X on March 28, 2025.

BTC



Price failed to reach $90K this week after trying for 5 days in a row.



A lot of salty comments that got euphoric on the LTF pump now second-guessing their opinions.



Consider this a Dead Cat Bounce until proven otherwise. https://t.co/hRNHHnpYTZ pic.twitter.com/MGHGMBjKNC — Koroush AK (@KoroushAK) March 28, 2025

In an analysis shared with his 374,000 followers, Koroush AK also indicated that Bitcoin (BTC) just failed its fifth consecutive attempt to stay above $90,000:

Advertisement

The current level might not be the final point of Bitcoin's (BTC) dropdown. As demonstrated by Koroush AK on his chart, the Bitcoin (BTC) price might extend its plunge to $72,000-$73,000 zones.

Should this prediction play out, Bitcoin (BTC) would drop exactly to the levels of early November 2024. Bitcoin (BTC) will hence erase all gains triggered by the U.S. Presidential elections' effects.

By press time, Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $82,500, being 2.22% down in the last 24 hours.

Is Bitcoin (BTC) correction still healthy?

The cryptocurrency market benchmark is down by 2.38% today.

For every Bitcoin (BTC) bullish cycle, coming through seven-eight painful corrections looks regular.

As U.Today previously mentioned, top analysts indicate a 35-45% pullback as healthy price performance that does not affect the domination of the bullish uptrend.

Given the current peak Bitcoin (BTC) price of $109,000, the hypothetical bottom of such "correction" might be somewhere near $60,000.