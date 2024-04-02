Advertisement
AD

    Mysterious 134 Million DOGE Purchase Spotted on Robinhood as Price Falls 12%

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Over 134 million Dogecoin grabbed by anonymous DOGE whale, who now holds 2+ million DOGE
    Tue, 2/04/2024 - 9:49
    Mysterious 134 Million DOGE Purchase Spotted on Robinhood as Price Falls 12%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Popular blockchain sleuth Whale Alert has spotted an enormous transaction made from Robinhood to an unknown wallet over the past 24 hours. It happened as a major Dogecoin whale added another large DOGE stash to his holdings, while the meme coin’s price has dropped overnight.

    Related
    1-Year Anniversary of DOGE Becoming Temporary Twitter Logo Celebrated by Dogecoin Army

    Mysterious whale grabs millions of Dogecoin

    The above-mentioned cryptocurrency tracker that reports large transactions on the X platform (formerly Twitter) to the crypto community shared that approximately 10 hours ago, an enigmatic whale withdrew a total of 134,827,084 DOGE meme coins from popular trading app Robinhood.

    This amount of crypto is the equivalent of $27,658,034 in fiat. This could be either a purchase or a simple withdrawal as the whale could be reshuffling their DOGE holdings. Robinhood allows storing crypto in its wallets for users, and it has separate Dogecoin wallets for that purpose.

    Currently, the whale who made the transaction described above holds 2,134,264,889 DOGE in total, evaluated at $404,955,420.

    DOGE was not the only large-cap meme coin transferred over the past 24 hours. The same data source also spotted 461,631,206,896 SHIB moved from the Wintermute platform to an anonymous blockchain address.

    Related
    Elon Musk Makes Surprising Cardano (ADA) Move, But There's Big Catch

    Dogecoin price targets major surge

    Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez popular on X/Twitter published a bullish prediction for Dogecoin on Monday, April 1. The analyst shared that various metrics show that the original meme cryptocurrency, DOGE, remains the best-looking in the sector of memetic cryptocurrencies.

    The expert published a chart to show that, in his view, DOGE currently mirrors the pattern it followed between 2018 and 2021. Based on this, Ali believes that Dogecoin may be up for “a massive parabolic bull run.”

    Back in 2021, the original meme coin managed to hit a historic peak of $0.7376 in early May after Musk personally endorsed DOGE during his debut on Saturday Night Live, watched by millions of viewers.

    Prior to that, Bitcoin reached its first all-time high that year after Tesla put $1.5 billion in Bitcoin on its balance sheet and accepted BTC as payment for its e-cars for a few months.

    Within the last 24 hours, the biggest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization demonstrated a massive 12% decline, falling from $0.2088 to the current level of $0.1822.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Torches 110 Million Tokens as Burn Rate Shoots up 2,355%
    2024/04/02 09:45
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Torches 110 Million Tokens as Burn Rate Shoots up 2,355%
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Next Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Level Revealed
    2024/04/02 09:45
    Next Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Level Revealed
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ripple CTO Turns Heads With Sudden Satoshi Nakamoto Question
    2024/04/02 09:45
    Ripple CTO Turns Heads With Sudden Satoshi Nakamoto Question
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gaming & TECH Summit 2024: A Resounding Success and Unforgettable Experience
    Rising Star: Lucky Boo Token Challenges Norms in Solana's Meme Coin Arena
    Sensay Secures $3 Million in Groundbreaking Public Sale, Outshining Competitors with Launch of $SNSY Token
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mysterious 134 Million DOGE Purchase Spotted on Robinhood as Price Falls 12%
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Torches 110 Million Tokens as Burn Rate Shoots up 2,355%
    Next Shiba Inu (SHIB) Support Level Revealed
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD