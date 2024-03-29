Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Unleash Massive $280 Million Shopping Spree

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent analysis conducted by cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez, it has been revealed that Dogecoin whales have engaged in significant accumulation, acquiring approximately 1.4 billion DOGE tokens valued at around $280 million over the course of the last two weeks.

Advertisement

This accumulation phase began following a notable decline in DOGE's price, which dropped by 40% in the initial two weeks of March, hitting a low point after reaching a local high of $0.2 per DOGE.

Illustrated in the accompanying chart is the discernible uptick in accumulation coinciding with the recent rally, during which the DOGE price surged by 78% within a nine-day time frame.

#Dogecoin whales have purchased 1.40 billion $DOGE over the past two weeks, worth around $280 million! pic.twitter.com/zswuyRpuLG — Ali (@ali_charts) March 29, 2024

At its current valuation of approximately $0.22 per token, Dogecoin reached a recent peak of $0.2288 per token, marking its highest point since November 2021. This surge in price can be attributed to various factors, including the underperformance to other meme coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), which experienced a notable 140% increase in value against Dogecoin over a two-week period.

4/20 and "Dogecoin Father"

Additionally, anticipation surrounding the month of April has contributed to DOGE's upward momentum, as historical trends indicate a tendency for significant price increases during this time, often linked to cultural events like the April 20 commemoration. Speculation regarding potential catalysts, including the impact of Elon Musk's tweets, further adds to market sentiment.

Here's what happened previous April, for example.

Despite uncertainties regarding future market movements, one undeniable observation is the strategic accumulation efforts by Dogecoin whales, reflecting their confidence in the cryptocurrency's potential. As enthusiasts and investors monitor these developments, Dogecoin remains the hottest topic in the space of digital assets right now.