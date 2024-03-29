Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Unleash Massive $280 Million Shopping Spree

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin whales have snapped up $280 million in DOGE tokens over just two weeks, aligning with anticipation for April 20 and fueling speculation around Elon Musk's influence
    Fri, 29/03/2024 - 11:10
    In a recent analysis conducted by cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez, it has been revealed that Dogecoin whales have engaged in significant accumulation, acquiring approximately 1.4 billion DOGE tokens valued at around $280 million over the course of the last two weeks.

    This accumulation phase began following a notable decline in DOGE's price, which dropped by 40% in the initial two weeks of March, hitting a low point after reaching a local high of $0.2 per DOGE.

    Illustrated in the accompanying chart is the discernible uptick in accumulation coinciding with the recent rally, during which the DOGE price surged by 78% within a nine-day time frame.

    At its current valuation of approximately $0.22 per token, Dogecoin reached a recent peak of $0.2288 per token, marking its highest point since November 2021. This surge in price can be attributed to various factors, including the underperformance to other meme coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), which experienced a notable 140% increase in value against Dogecoin over a two-week period.

    4/20 and "Dogecoin Father"

    Additionally, anticipation surrounding the month of April has contributed to DOGE's upward momentum, as historical trends indicate a tendency for significant price increases during this time, often linked to cultural events like the April 20 commemoration. Speculation regarding potential catalysts, including the impact of Elon Musk's tweets, further adds to market sentiment.

    Here's what happened previous April, for example.

    Despite uncertainties regarding future market movements, one undeniable observation is the strategic accumulation efforts by Dogecoin whales, reflecting their confidence in the cryptocurrency's potential. As enthusiasts and investors monitor these developments, Dogecoin remains the hottest topic in the space of digital assets right now.

    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

